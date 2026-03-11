Preview: Sigma Olomouc vs Mainz 05 - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 11 Mar 2026 00:22

History will be made at the Andruv Stadium this Thursday night as Czech outfit Sigma Olomouc and Germany’s Mainz 05 make their debuts in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

Sigma have not tasted football at this level since the 90s, while Die Nullfunfer are breaking new ground as they prepare for their first-ever European knockout phase fixture.

Match preview

There was a time in history when Sigma Olomouc enjoyed trips to the Santiago Bernabeu, picked up wins over German giants Hamburger SV, and even tested themselves against the might of Juventus.

Those memorable continental moments took place in the early 1990s, but fans who were not around to see those UEFA Cup runs are now watching their club make a fresh European breakthrough.

Sigma did not enjoy a particularly memorable run in the league phase of the Europa Conference League this season, though they did just enough to finish 24th and clinch the last available qualifying spot.

The Czech outfit followed that up by powering past Swiss outfit Lausanne in the playoff round, drawing 1-1 at home before delivering a memorable 2-1 win on the road.

Spirits are high for Tomas Janotka and his men, who are not only unbeaten across their last five outings but also boast four straight victories.

While Sigma are enjoying a European renaissance, Mainz are making club history as they prepare for their first ever last 16 fixture in a major European competition.

Die Nullfunfer avoided a Conference League playoff fixture by winning four of their six matches in the league phase and securing a seventh-spot finish.

As well as making waves on the continent, Mainz have also improved in the Bundesliga, climbing out of the relegation zone under recently appointed Urs Fischer.

The Swiss head coach replaced Bo Henriksen in December and has only lost two games out of 14 – a massive improvement considering the team lost 12 of their 21 games prior.

While securing Bundesliga survival remains the top priority for Mainz, Thursday’s European outing will serve as a nice distraction as they look to end their current run of three successive draws.

Sigma Olomouc Conference League form:

W W L L D W

Sigma Olomouc form (all competitions):

L D W W W W

Mainz 05 Conference League form:

W W W L D W

Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

W W L D D D

Team News

Sigma enter Thursday’s massive fixture while contending with a lengthy absentee list.

Winter signing John Dembe is yet to make his mark on the team due to a knee injury which has plagued him since his first day at the club.

Defenders Jan Kral and Michal Leibl remain on the sidelines with injuries, while midfielder David Tkac misses out through a muscle problem.

On top of all that, Abdoulaye Sylla is suspended after picking up three yellow cards in the competition.

Mainz are also dealing with several absentees, including in-form midfielder Nadiem Amiri, who has been out for the last two games with a heel problem.

Amiri scored five goals across his previous five outings while also chipping in with an assist.

Defender Anthony Caci has struggled with a thigh injury for the majority of the season, and the Frenchman will remain on the sidelines this Thursday night.

Benedict Hollerbach will also miss out with an Achilles tendon injury, while Maxim Dal and Robin Zentner remain doubtful.

Sigma Olomouc possible starting lineup:

Koutny; Slavicek, Maly, Slama, Hadas; Barath, Rusek, Beran; Sip, Kliment, Sturm

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Batz; Widmer, Kohr, da Costa, Posch, Mwene; Nebel, Lee, Sano; Silas, Tietz

We say: Sigma Olomouc 1-1 Mainz 05

Avoiding defeat will be a lot more important than winning in this opening leg, as both teams prepare for a historic outing.

There is a lot at stake in this game, and we are backing both teams to score in a 1-1 draw.

