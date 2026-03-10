Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

By Ben Knapton | 10 Mar 2026 10:29

Seeking a repeat of their 4-1 triumph over Bayer Leverkusen in pre-season 2024, Arsenal head to the BayArena for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg with the German giants.

The Gunners swept aside the competition in the league phase, where they were the only team to post a perfect record of eight wins from eight as they strode into the next stage with consummate ease.

In contrast, Kasper Hjulmand's Leverkusen had to make their way past Olympiacos in the playoff round to earn a date with Mikel Arteta's men, having won just three of their eight league-phase games en route to a 16th-placed finish.

What time does Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal kick off?

Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal are involved in Wednesday's early Champions League kickoff, as the first leg takes place at 5.45pm UK time.

Later that evening, the three 8pm kickoffs comprise Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting Lisbon, Real Madrid vs. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich.

Where is Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal being played?

Leverkusen are welcoming Arsenal to their BayArena home, where Hjulmand's side have gone unbeaten in their last six games, conceding just one goal in the process.

Arsenal's only previous visit to the BayArena came in 2002, when Robert Pires found the target and Ray Parlour was sent off in a 1-1 Champions League draw.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal has been selected for coverage on TNT Sports 3 in the UK.

For paying subscribers, TNT Sports 3 can be found on channel number 415 on Sky, 523 on Virgin Media and 410 on BT/EE TV.

Online streaming

Supporters with the TNT Sports package through their TV provider can watch the game on the corresponding apps, such as Sky Go and Virgin TV Go.

Alternatively, fans without a TV package can stream online via discovery+, which costs £30.99 per month for a sports subscription.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the TNT Sports YouTube channel, as well as the official Arsenal page on the same website.

The best bits will also be posted on the TNT Sports website, and the @footballontnt X account as and when they happen.

What is at stake for Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal?

Above all else, a precious first-leg lead in the tie, although Arsenal already have the perhaps invaluable advantage of playing at home in the second leg next Tuesday night.

Arteta's Premier League leaders are also on the hunt for their fifth consecutive victory across all competitions, and the Gunners are the only team who have not been behind for a single second in the 2025-26 Champions League.

The two-legged contest will also mark Arsenal's first Champions League knockout tie against a German team not named Bayern Munich, but history suggests that the visitors may have their work cut out for them.

Indeed, Bayer Leverkusen have advanced from four of their last five European knockout clashes against English sides, only losing to Liverpool in the 2004-05 Champions League - a positive omen for Arsenal should they send Die Werkself packing.