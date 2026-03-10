Paris Saint-Germain vs. Chelsea: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

By Darren Plant | 10 Mar 2026 10:35

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea square off in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

At a time when PSG sit top of the Ligue 1 table, their opponents are in fifth position in the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest in the French capital.

What time does PSG vs. Chelsea kick off?

PSG will play host to Chelsea at 8.00pm (UK time) on Wednesday, March 11.

Where is PSG vs. Chelsea being played?

Wednesday's Champions League fixture between PSG and Chelsea will take place at Parc des Princes, which boasts a capacity of 47,929.

Chelsea will be making their first trip to the stadium since 2016, when they suffered a 2-1 defeat in a last-16 tie.

How to watch PSG vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2.

Online streaming

Supporters can stream this game live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

All of the match's major highlights will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, as well as the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for PSG and Chelsea?

PSG and Chelsea are both bidding to put themselves in a strong position ahead of the second leg, which takes place at Stamford Bridge on March 17.

As the defending champions of this competition, PSG are the favourites to progress, but they did suffer a 3-1 defeat at home to Monaco in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are playing their fourth successive away fixture in all competitions, the last of which took place on Saturday evening when they needed extra-time to edge out Wrexham in the FA Cup fifth round.

Whoever prevails from the two legs will face either Galatasaray or Liverpool in the quarter-finals.