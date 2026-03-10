Real Madrid vs. Man City: Six players walking disciplinary tightrope ahead of Champions League last-16 showdown

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Mar 2026 10:00 , Last updated: 10 Mar 2026 10:07

At least six players are walking a disciplinary tightrope heading in Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 showdown between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side secured automatic qualification for the last 16 after finishing eighth in this season’s League Phase, a year on from their disappointing 22nd-placed finish and playoff elimination.

The Citizens bounced back from a surprise 3-1 defeat against Norwegian debutants Bodo/Glimt in their penultimate fixture by beating Galatasaray 2-0 on home soil at the end of January, becoming one of six English teams to progress to last 16.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, were forced to enter the Champions League knockout round playoffs after finishing one place and one point behind Man City in the League Phase, following a run of three defeats in their final five fixtures.

Los Blancos suffered a 4-2 defeat at Benfica on matchday eight, but Alvaro Arbeloa’s men got their revenge in the playoffs as they secured a 3-1 aggregate victory over the Portuguese giants to progress to the last 16 for a 23rd season in a row.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Man City’s Guehi, O'Reilly, Savinho in danger of UCL suspension

The last-16 draw took place just under a fortnight ago and it has thrown up some intriguing heavyweight battles, but arguably the biggest of them all will see Real Madrid renew their European rivalry with Man City.

A plethora of the world’s best players are set to be on show when Los Bancos play host to the Citizens at the Bernabeu in Wednesday’s first leg, but some of those stars are in danger of a suspension.

Indeed, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly and Savinho have already been booked twice in the Champions League, and the Man City trio will miss the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on March 17 if they receive a yellow card in the first leg.

O’Reilly scored his first Champions League goal in City’s 2-1 victory away against Real Madrid in the League Phase in December, and the academy starlet has since been a standout performer for Guardiola’s side in midfield.

Guehi - who was booked twice in the Conference League earlier this season with Crystal Palace - has seamlessly slotted into the Citizens backline since his January arrival and is yet to lose a game in Sky Blue. Savinho, meanwhile, scored and produced a man-of-the-match display in last weekend’s 3-1 win at Newcastle in the FA Cup fifth round.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Vini Jr, Tchouameni, Huijsen among Real Madrid stars at risk of UCL ban

As for Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dean Huijsen are also just one booking away from a one-match and therefore in danger of missing the second leg.

Widely regarded as one of the best attackers in Europe, Vinicius proved his worth to Arbeloa’s side when he scored in both legs of Los Blancos’ playoff victory over Benfica.

Only three outfield players have notched up more appearances for Real Madrid this season than key midfielder Tchouameni, while young centre-back Huijsen is a contender to start on Wednesday, though Arbeloa may prefer to select Raul Asencio and Antonio Rudiger.

Jude Bellingham, Alvaro Carreras and Rodrygo are three more Los Blancos stars who have been booked twice this term, but all three players are currently nursing injuries; the latter two are both ruled out, while the former is also expected to sit out of Wednesday’s clash.

Yellow cards not resulting in a suspension are not wiped until completion of the quarter-finals, with the victors of Real Madrid vs. Man City on aggregate to face either Atalanta BC or Bayern Munich in the last eight.

Real Madrid and Man City’s upcoming duel will represent their 16th meeting in the Champions League, with both sides recording five wins, five draws and five defeats across the previous 15 encounters.