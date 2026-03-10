Arsenal transfer news: Gunners ‘ready to accept’ offers for defender amid Real Madrid, Everton links

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Mar 2026 09:17

Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly is facing an uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium, according to a report.

The 19-year-old academy graduate enjoyed a breakthrough 2024-25 campaign and played 42 times for the Gunners in all competitions, establishing himself as the club’s first-choice left-back

The PFA Young Player of the Year nominee signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal last summer, keeping him tied to the club until June 2030, and he had high hopes for another season in Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans.

However, Lewis-Skelly has fallen down the pecking order this term and has been reduced to just one start and 13 substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Summer signing Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori have been preferred at left-back by Arteta, while Lewis-Skelly has also been overlooked in his natural position of midfield.

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

Speaking about Lewis-Skelly’s game time earlier this month, Arteta told reporters: “Yes (he will have chances), and when he has those opportunities, he has to grab them. His attitude has been excellent.

“He’s not playing more because there are other players that are playing as well. They’ve been phenomenal. That’s football, but we’ll try to give him the minutes that he deserves.”

A lack of regular first-team football has set Lewis-Skelly back in his development and has also hindered his hopes of cementing his place in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Arsenal prepared to loan out Lewis-Skelly this summer

Lewis-Skelly was tentatively linked with a January loan exit, and Football Insider claims that Arsenal are now ready to open the exit door for the versatile youngster on a temporary basis.

Indeed, the Gunners are prepared to accept loan offers for Lewis-Skelly ahead of next season, with Everton allegedly one club who could have the teenager on their radar.

© Imago

Everton, Real Madrid linked with Lewis-Skelly swoop

Football Insider claims that Everton were keen to sign Lewis-Skelly in January and Arsenal’s No.49 would be open to leaving the Emirates this summer in search of game time.

Meanwhile, speculative reports from Spain have claimed that Real Madrid have taken a shine to Lewis-Skelly and are ‘closely monitoring’ the ‘frustrated’ Gunners starlet.

It remains unknown as to whether Los Blancos would view Lewis-Skelly as a long-term left-back option or a midfielder; Alvaro Carreras was signed by the La Liga giants last summer and currently competes with Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia for starts at left-back.

Lewis-Skelly was suspended for Arsenal’s FA Cup fifth-round win over Mansfield last weekend, but he will be available for selection when the Gunners face Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Germany.