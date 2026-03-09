Barcelona transfer news: Two clear options 'emerge' for Casado as Catalan giants set valuation

By Matt Law | 09 Mar 2026 12:33 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 12:36

Two clear transfer options have reportedly emerged for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Barcelona believed to be willing to let him leave for the right price at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Casado, 22, has made 26 appearances for Barcelona this season, but he is down the pecking order when it comes to the spots in the middle of the midfield.

Of his 17 La Liga appearances, only nine of those have been starts, and it is understood that Hansi Flick's side will let him leave for around €30m (£26m) this summer.

There has previously been suggestions of interest from the Premier League, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea believed to be admirers.

© Imago

Barcelona midfielder Casado to have Bundesliga, Saudi Arabia 'options' this summer

However, according to reports in Spain, two clear options have emerged for Casado.

Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart are believed to be leading the Bundesliga interest, while the midfielder could be given the chance to move to the Saudi Pro League.

Casado could be offered the opportunity to make a lucrative switch to the Saudi Pro League, although it remains to be seen if he wants to leave Europe behind at this stage of his career.

The midfielder came through the youth system at Barcelona, and he has represented the Catalan side on 67 occasions, scoring once and providing seven assists.

© Imago

Casado's time at Barcelona is 'coming to an end'

Casado has played 18 times in the Champions League, while he is also a two-time Spain international, making his debut in the latter stages of 2024.

Barcelona could add another midfielder to their squad this summer, which would push Casado further down the pecking order.

Pedri and Gavi have both now recovered from injury problems, while Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal are also ahead of him when it comes to the midfield.

As a result, Casado needs to move on this summer for the sake of his career, and it will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the talented midfielder.