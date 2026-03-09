Team News: Galatasaray vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Lewis Nolan | 09 Mar 2026 19:45 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 19:45

Liverpool resume Champions League action against Galatasaray on Tuesday in the first leg of their round of 16 tie at RAMS Park.

The two teams already faced each other in September last year, with the hosts emerging as 1-0 winners, but the visitors come into the clash in strong form.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Galatasaray and Liverpool.

GALATASARAY

Out: Metehan Baltaci (suspended), Enes Buyuk (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Yilmaz, Akgun, Lang; Osimhen

LIVERPOOL

Out: Wataru Endo (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (leg)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike