Liverpool

Team News: Galatasaray vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Liverpool resume Champions League action against Galatasaray on Tuesday in the first leg of their round of 16 tie at RAMS Park.

The two teams already faced each other in September last year, with the hosts emerging as 1-0 winners, but the visitors come into the clash in strong form.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Galatasaray and Liverpool.

GALATASARAY vs. LIVERPOOL

GALATASARAY

Out: Metehan Baltaci (suspended), Enes Buyuk (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Yilmaz, Akgun, Lang; Osimhen

LIVERPOOL

Out: Wataru Endo (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (leg)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

