Team News: Galatasaray vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Liverpool resume Champions League action against Galatasaray on Tuesday in the first leg of their round of 16 tie at RAMS Park.
The two teams already faced each other in September last year, with the hosts emerging as 1-0 winners, but the visitors come into the clash in strong form.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Galatasaray and Liverpool.
GALATASARAY vs. LIVERPOOL
GALATASARAY
Out: Metehan Baltaci (suspended), Enes Buyuk (shoulder)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Yilmaz, Akgun, Lang; Osimhen
LIVERPOOL
Out: Wataru Endo (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (leg)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike