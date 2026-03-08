Preview: Galatasaray vs Liverpool - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Mar 2026 18:59

Liverpool's Champions League campaign continues on Tuesday against Galatasaray, with RAMS Park the staging ground for the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

The Reds are sixth in the Premier League, but they will take confidence from their third-placed finish in the Champions League's league phase, though their hosts already won 1-0 against the Merseysiders in September 2025 and will be challenging opponents.

Match preview

Galatasaray had to navigate a playoff round against Juventus in order to advance into the knockouts, and though they won 7-5 on aggregate, they were taken to extra-time in late February after Juve took a 3-0 lead despite playing with 10 men for the majority of the second half.

Perhaps the biggest hindrance for the Turkish outfit in their tie against Liverpool is that they will not be able to bring any supporters into Anfield for the second leg after crowd disturbances against Juve, which will make securing a positive result on Tuesday even more important.

Cimbom benefitted from Dominik Szoboszlai's handball when they met the Reds in the league phase, but while their penalty goal was arguably fortuitous, they prevented their opponents from creating many meaningful chances and were deserving winners.

Boss Okan Buruk will hope to earn a fourth consecutive victory in all competitions, and a win against the Merseysiders would be their sixth in a row at home.

Galatasaray have scored at least three goals in eight of their last 13 matches at RAMS Park in Europe, though they have only kept one clean sheet in their past eight fixtures at the stadium.

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Liverpool arrive at RAMS Park having played Wolverhampton Wanderers twice, losing 2-1 in the Premier League on March 3 before winning 3-1 in the FA Cup on Friday.

Defeat against Wolves in the league was the only time in six matches that the club failed to claim victory, but Arne Slot's side performed poorly in a number of those wins.

The Reds have conceded more goals in their three most recent games (five) than they did in their prior six matches (three), though they have netted three or more goals in three of their five most recent clashes.

Liverpool deserve credit for their away performances in the Champions League this campaign considering they have only conceded twice in their four fixtures on the road in the competition, finding the back of the net on nine occasions.

While the visitors have the quality to take a first-leg lead, their history against Galatasaray has been poor given they have lost three, drawn two and won just one of their six meetings with the Turkish side.

Galatasaray Champions League form: