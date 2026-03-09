Team News: Atletico Madrid vs. Tottenham injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 09 Mar 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 20:13

Clashing for just the second time in a competitive setting, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur face off in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday evening.

Diego Simeone's men took down Club Brugge 7-4 on aggregate in the playoffs, while Spurs defied their domestic disasters to finish fourth in the league phase, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: Rodrigo Mendoza (ankle)

Doubtful: Pablo Barrios (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Gonzalez; Sorloth, Alvarez

TOTTENHAM

Out: Wilson Odobert (ACL), James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Ben Davies (ankle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Destiny Udogie (thigh)

Doubtful: Djed Spence (calf), Radu Dragusin (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Danso, Romero, Van de Ven; Porro, Palhinha, Sarr, Gray; Simons; Richarlison, Solanke