Champions League
Atletico
Mar 10, 2026 8.00pm
5
2
HT : 4 1
FT Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Spurs
  • Marcos Llorente 6' goal
  • Antoine Griezmann 14' goal
  • Julián Alvarez 15' goal
  • Robin Le Normand 22' goal
  • Julián Alvarez 55' goal
  • Pablo Barrios 68' yellowcard
  • 68' yellowcard
  • Alexander Sørloth 69' yellowcard
  • Ademola Lookman 69' yellowcard
  • Pablo Barrios 69' yellowcard
  • Nico González 73' yellowcard
  • Koke  81' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Guglielmo Vicario 17'
  • goal Pedro Porro  26'
  • yellowcard Conor Gallagher 46'
  • yellowcard Dominic Solanke 46'
  • yellowcard João Palhinha 68'
  • yellowcard 69'
  • goal Dominic Solanke 76'
  • yellowcard Xavi Simons 83'

Team News: Atletico Madrid vs. Tottenham injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

© Imago / IMAGO / Mark Pain

Clashing for just the second time in a competitive setting, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur face off in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday evening.

Diego Simeone's men took down Club Brugge 7-4 on aggregate in the playoffs, while Spurs defied their domestic disasters to finish fourth in the league phase, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ATLETICO MADRID vs. TOTTENHAM

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: Rodrigo Mendoza (ankle)

Doubtful: Pablo Barrios (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Gonzalez; Sorloth, Alvarez

TOTTENHAM

Out: Wilson Odobert (ACL), James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Ben Davies (ankle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Destiny Udogie (thigh)

Doubtful: Djed Spence (calf), Radu Dragusin (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Danso, Romero, Van de Ven; Porro, Palhinha, Sarr, Gray; Simons; Richarlison, Solanke

