Igor Tudor confirms early Tottenham change for Atletico Madrid amid 24-year-old injury doubt

By Ben Knapton | 09 Mar 2026 20:12

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Igor Tudor has confirmed that Richarlison will return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg with Atletico Madrid.

No player in the Spurs squad has scored more goals than the Brazil international in the 2025-26 campaign - nine across all competitions and eight in the Premier League alone.

Richarlison missed a good chunk of football over the winter with a hamstring injury, but he has taken part in each of Spurs' last three Premier League games, scoring a consolation goal in a 2-1 loss to Fulham.

Despite his contribution at Craven Cottage, Richarlison was overlooked for a start in Thursday's 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, as Dominic Solanke, Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel led the line instead.

However, Tudor confirmed at his pre-game press conference that the former Watford and Everton man will make his first start in two months - since January's FA Cup loss to Aston Villa - on Tuesday, simply saying: "He will start tomorrow."

Which Tottenham player should drop out for Richarlison?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Tudor's confirmation that Richarlison will start gives the Croatian a particularly intriguing attacking dilemma after siding with Tel, Kolo Muani and Solanke to spearhead the charge in midweek.

Solanke drew first blood against Palace before Tottenham's implosion, while Tel has been heralded by supporters as one of the few Spurs players showing any fight amid the relegation battle.

As such, Kolo Muani is the standout candidate to be dropped in favour of Richarlison, although Tudor will then also be left with a Xavi Simons-sized dilemma.

Spurs' marquee summer signing was also benched during last week's defeat to Oliver Glasner's side, and Tudor will ostensibly have to also sacrifice either Tel or Solanke if he is to fit Simons and Richarlison in the XI.

The latter is one of 10 players at risk of missing the second leg through suspension, though - fellow striker Kolo Muani is also on that double-figure list.

Tottenham injury doubt shrouded in mystery before Atletico Madrid battle

© Imago / Sportimage

Tudor also confirmed a double defensive boost for the trip to the Wanda Metropolitano, one of which - Cristian Romero's return from suspension - was already known.

Full-back Djed Spence is also fit and raring to go again following a calf concern, while Radu Dragusin was seen in training on Monday morning at Hotspur Way following a knock.

However, Tudor did not name-check the Romanian when giving his pre-game team news update, so it is still uncertain whether Dragusin will be fit to take part in the first leg.

James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall and Ben Davies remain out, while Souza and Yves Bissouma are ineligible.