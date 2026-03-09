Liverpool transfer news: The Reds 'considering move' for £35m Mohamed Salah replacement

By Saikat Mandal | 09 Mar 2026 20:28

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a move for Al-Ittihad winger Moussa Diaby ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old joined the Saudi Pro League side after spending just one season at Aston Villa, where he scored 10 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions.

The former Bayer Leverkusen attacker has continued to impress in Saudi Arabia, registering eight goals and 29 assists in 61 appearances for Al-Ittihad.

According to a report from Fussballdaten (via Anfield Edition), Liverpool have already made contact with Diaby’s representatives and remain in discussions over a potential move to Anfield.

Diaby is believed to be valued at around £35m, while the Reds reportedly view him as a possible long-term successor to club legend Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool

© Imago / Every Second Media

The Egyptian has not only cemented his place among Liverpool’s pantheon of legends but also among the greatest attackers in Premier League history.

The 33-year-old is Liverpool’s record goalscorer in the Premier League, while his contributions to the club, including two league titles and a Champions League triumph, will never be forgotten.

The former Chelsea winger has experienced a noticeable dip in form during the 2025-26 campaign, although he has still managed 16 goal contributions, which underlines the remarkably high standards he has set for himself.

Back in December, Salah stunned the Kopites when he launched a public criticism of the club, claiming he had been “thrown under the bus”, while concerns grew that his relationship with Arne Slot had broken down completely.

However, the pair appear to have reconciled since his return from AFCON, and with age gradually catching up with him, Liverpool may soon need to start planning for the future by identifying a long-term successor.

Should Liverpool look for options elsewhere?

© Imago

Diaby’s numbers at Al-Ittihad make him an attractive option ahead of the summer transfer window, but Liverpool may be better served exploring alternative targets, particularly if they secure Champions League football next season.

In recent months, RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has been linked with a move to Anfield, and he is widely regarded as one of the most exciting attacking talents in Europe at the moment.

Although the attacker has insisted that he is enjoying his time in Germany, Leipzig could be tempted to do business if the Reds arrive with an offer that is simply too good to refuse.