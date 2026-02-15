Liverpool transfer news: Bundesliga forward clarifies "favourite club" as "dream" discussed amid summer speculation

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Feb 2026 19:59

Yan Diomande has insisted that he is focused on RB Leipzig despite past comments revealing his admiration of Liverpool.

The Reds advanced into the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0, with the team refreshingly productive in the final third.

Liverpool are on track to score approximately 60 goals in the Premier League, which would be 28 fewer goals scored than in 2024-25, and their poor return in front of goal has increased calls for reinforcements in attack.

Winger Diomande of Leipzig previously commented that Liverpool was his "dream club", and his statements fuelled speculation that he could be a potential summer target.

However, speaking to BILD, the forward clarified his remarks and insisted that he was focused on RB Leipzig, saying: "People made it out to be my dream club, but first and foremost, it’s my dad’s favourite club.

"It was always his great wish to see me there someday because he loves the atmosphere at Anfield. He always raved about Steven Gerrard.

"I was too young to see him play. We didn’t even have a TV at home for a long time. I have a lot of respect for Liverpool, but my dream club right now is Leipzig."

Diomande is also thought to be of interest to other Premier League clubs, so the Reds are by no means guaranteed to win the race for his signature.

Is Diomande ready for a move to Liverpool?

Diomande is only 19 and should not be expected to be the finished article if he does make the switch to Anfield in the summer.

The Ivorian has scored eight goals and provided four assists in the Bundesliga this season having played 1,449 minutes.

His return of 0.75 goals and assists per 90 in the league ranks higher than every Liverpool player to have played at least 270 minutes of football in the Premier League this campaign.

However, it would not be surprising if the youngster takes time to adjust to the English game in the same manner as Florian Wirtz, who only started to find his feet in the winter period.

Do Liverpool need wingers after Mohamed Salah leaves?

Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah have often been Liverpool's starting wingers this season, but the former has failed to impress, while the latter has consistently been linked with a move away.

Considering that the club already have strikers Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak in their ranks, there is an argument that the team should move away from a system that utilises wingers.

Florian Wirtz has been primarily utilised as a number 10, and perhaps the Reds could use a diamond formation in order to get him in the XI alongside Isak and Ekitike.