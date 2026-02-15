Arsenal set record against Wigan Athletic in FA Cup demolition as Mikel Arteta moves closer to second Wembley appearance

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Feb 2026 18:13

Arsenal became the first team in Premier League history to score four goals in the opening 30 minutes of an FA Cup game.

The Gunners hosted Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, and they headed into the half-time interval with a 4-0 lead.

Strikes from Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, as well as an own goal from Jack Hunt, all came before the 30-minute mark, and ensured that the Gunners advanced into the next stage of the competition.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted that his side bounced back from a disappointing 1-1 stalemate with Brentford on Thursday, and his side also created history in the process.

No other Premier League team had scored four goals in the opening 30 minutes of an FA Cup tie before Sunday's match, highlighting the impressive performance of the Londoners on Sunday.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Can Arsenal win the FA Cup?

The Gunners must win two more FA Cup rounds before they qualify for the semi-final of the competition, but having already reached the final of the EFL Cup, it would not be surprising if they booked a second Wembley appearance.

Arsenal's history in the tournament is second to none, with the club having won the competition more times (14) than any other side.

Arteta's only trophy as boss at the Emirates came in 2020, when he helped his side get the better of Chelsea, so while he will want to claim the Premier League title this season, it would be poetic if he ended his trophy drought by claiming the FA Cup.

Considering Arsenal boast the best defence in the Premier League having only conceded 18 goals in 26 games, it is difficult to see how an opponent would be able to get the better of Arteta's side if they conceded first.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Do Arsenal have a problem in big games?

It should be noted that Arsenal have failed to impress when playing against the best teams in the Premier League this season.

They drew 0-0 at home against Liverpool and lost 1-0 at Anfield this season, they failed to beat Manchester City at home, and their win against Aston Villa at the Emirates only came after they lost at Villa Park.

The Gunners were also beaten by Manchester United at home, and they have only triumphed in two of their eight league games against the current top six.

Arteta will have to improve that record should they have unfavourable draws in the latter rounds of the FA Cup.