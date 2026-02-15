Preview: Burton Albion vs Rotherham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 15 Feb 2026 17:56

Both Burton Albion and Rotherham United will look to return to winning ways and move out of the League One relegation zone when they meet at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Brewers were knocked out of the FA Cup by West Ham United at the weekend, while Rotherham were thrashed 3-0 by league leaders Cardiff City.

Match preview

Despite pushing a Premier League side to extra time at the weekend, Burton Albion exited the FA Cup and have now gone six matches without a victory.

Although the cup was low on Gary Bowyer’s list of priorities, his side can take encouragement from matching a team two divisions above them across 90 minutes and will hope to carry that confidence into their league campaign.

There are also positives to take from their latest league match, coming twice from behind to claim a draw thanks to two goals from Jake Beesley.

With their last win coming seven games ago, the Brewers find themselves in the relegation zone, a point from safety.

Having collected 32 points from 30 league matches, Burton Albion must now string together a strong run of results if they are to preserve their League One status for next season.

© Imago

As for fellow relegation candidates Rotherham United, they also come into Tuesday's game in desperate need of three points.

Matthew Hamshaw's side had a man advantage for the majority of the game last time out but were still outplayed by the league leaders and beaten 3-0.

That defeat, their 14th of the season, alongside eight wins and seven draws, leaves the Millers on 31 points and two points adrift of safety.

However, Rotherham United entered that game on the back of two wins and a draw in their previous three encounters, showing they can put a run of form together that they will need to do once again if they are to stay up this season.

They ended January with an emphatic 4-0 away victory at Exeter City and will be hoping to rediscover that attacking form on Tuesday night.

The pair meet in the league for the second time this season, with the two sides playing out a 2-2 draw back in November.

Burton Albion League One form:

W L L D L D

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

L L D L D L

Rotherham United League One form:

L L D W W L

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

W L D W W L

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Burton Albion may be forced into changes after Sebastian Revan was replaced by Toby Sibbick after just 32 minutes at the weekend.

The Brewers will also be without Charlie Webster and Finn Delap, who have been long-term absentees but have returned to training in recent weeks.

After scoring a brace in his last league appearance, Beesley is expected to keep his spot in the starting XI.

As for Rotherham United, they have had a longer break between games than their Tuesday opponents and have the luxury of naming the same XI once again.

The Millers are likely to be without Daniel Gore for the second game running, while Jordan Hugill will also miss out with a knee injury that is expected to keep him out for up to eight weeks.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Vancooten, Armer; Lofthouse, Evans, Krubally, Sibbick; McKiernan; Beesley, Shade

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Rafferty, Baptiste, Jules, James; Spence, Gore; McWilliams, Powell, Gray; Nombe

We say: Burton Albion 1-1 Rotherham United

Both sides come into this one in the relegation zone, knowing three points will be enough to lift them out of the bottom four. However, we expect a tight and cagey affair with the points being shared on the night.

