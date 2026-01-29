Preview: Exeter City vs Rotherham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 29 Jan 2026 13:44

Exeter City will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome Rotherham United to St James Park on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 11th in the League One table and are just eight points off the playoffs, while the visitors are 23rd and two points from safety.

Match preview

Exeter are unbeaten in the league in 2026 and drew 2-2 with Reading on Tuesday, with Luca Woodhouse scoring a 93rd minute equaliser to rescue a point.

The Grecians did take the lead through captain Pierce Sweeney, but Reading responded well as goals from Will Keane and Paudie O'Connor turned things around.

However, Woodhouse netted his first senior goal in stoppage time to extend Exeter's unbeaten run in the league to six games and they will be keen to get back to winning ways against Rotherham.

Exeter have an excellent defensive record this season, with only Stevenage conceding less goals than their 26, while striker Jayden Wareham is enjoying an impressive campaign with 10 league goals.

Wareham has scored five in his last eight league matches and the 22-year-old will be hoping to continue his good form this weekend.

© Imago

Rotherham, meanwhile, picked up their first league win in 11 games when they beat fellow strugglers Northampton Town 2-1 on Tuesday.

Tom Eaves put Northampton ahead, but Harry Gray and debutant Emmanuel Adegboyega found the back of the net in the second half to earn the Millers a hugely important three points.

Manager Matt Hamshaw was delighted with the impact of Gray and Adegboyega, who were both signed in January, and he is hopeful his side can build on the result.

Rotherham will be buoyed by the fact they beat Exeter 1-0 earlier this season, but they do have the worst away record in the division.

Exeter City League One form:

WWDWWD

Exeter City form (all competitions):

WDLWWD

Rotherham United League One form:

LLLLDW

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

LLLLDW

Team News

© Imago / PPAUK

Carlos Mendes Gomes and Jake Doyle-Hayes could come back in for Exeter after missing their draw at Reading, with Jack McMillan and Reece Cole set to make way.

McMillan was forced off with a calf injury against the Royals and is set to miss Saturday's game as a result, while Jack Aitchison could also return to the starting lineup in place of Sonny Cox.

Rotherham, meanwhile, could be without Reece James after he was forced off at half time with an injury against Northampton and Ar'jany Martha could replace him.

Dan Gore could also come into the side for Shaun McWilliams after making his return from a groin injury on Tuesday, having impressed off the bench.

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Fitzwater, Sweeney, Woodhouse; Niskanen, Brierley, Aitchison, Doyle-Hayes, Oakes; Wareham, Mendes Gomes

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Rafferty, Baptiste, Jules; Matha, Gore, Powell, Spence, Kaleta; Gray, Nombe

We say: Exeter City 1-0 Rotherham United

Exeter are one of League One's in-form teams and we are expecting them to pick up an important win against a Rotherham side that has massively struggled on the road this season.

