Real Madrid vs. Elche: Kylian Mbappe among 10 senior players missing for Los Blancos in La Liga contest

By Matt Law | 14 Mar 2026 12:41

Real Madrid will be without the services of 10 first-team players for Saturday's La Liga contest with Elche.

Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Kylian Mbappe (knee), Rodrygo (knee) and Franco Mastantuono (suspended) had all initially been ruled out of the match.

Those six have since been joined by Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Alvaro Carreras (calf), David Alaba (calf) and Raul Asencio (muscle), with head coach Alvaro Arbeloa therefore without the services of 10 senior players for the league fixture with Elche.

Youngsters Diego Aguado, Thiago Pitarch, Cesar Palacios and Manuel Angel are among those to benefit in terms of the squad, while Daniel Yanez has also been called up for the first time.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Asencio will miss Elche contest due to muscular fatigue

Yanez has boosted the attacking department which also includes Vinicius Junior, Gonzalo Garcia and Brahim Diaz.

The 18-year-old has scored twice and registered three assists in six appearances in the UEFA Youth League during the current campaign and could now be pressed into first-team action.

Real Madrid will enter the match off the back of a 3-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash, with the second leg to come at the Etihad Stadium next week.

Los Blancos are hopeful that leading goalscorer Mbappe will be fit for the clash in Manchester.

"He’s getting better every day, his recovery is progressing as it should. We made a plan, it depends on his progress, but I see him doing very well. He won’t be available tomorrow, but I’m confident he’ll travel to Manchester,” Arbeloa told reporters when asked about Mbappe.

© Imago / IMAGO / Alterphotos

Mbappe could return for Real Madrid's trip to Man City

“I want him to be able to go to Manchester, we’ll see how he is. We’ll decide on Sunday. Hopefully he can be there, then we’ll discuss it with France.”

Arbeloa will do his best to keep his key individuals fresh for the clash with Man City, but Real Madrid have no room for error in Spain's top flight.

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, demonstrating the importance of this weekend's contest.

Real Madrid squad vs. Elche

Courtois, Lunin, Mestre; Carvajal, Alexander-Arnold, F Garcia, Rudiger, Huijsen, Aguado; Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Angel, Palacios, Thiago; Vinicius, Gonzalo, Brahim, Yanez