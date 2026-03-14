Sir Jim Ratcliffe delivers Michael Carrick verdict as Man United put together 'managerial shortlist'

By Matt Law | 14 Mar 2026 13:03 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 13:07

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has praised Michael Carrick for his impact at Old Trafford but has refused to reveal whether the 44-year-old could secure the job on a full-time basis.

Carrick was appointed Man United's head coach for the remainder of the season following the departure of Ruben Amorim in the early stages of 2026.

Man United have won six, drawn one and lost one of their eight league matches under Carrick, which has pushed them up into third spot in the Premier League table.

Carrick is seemingly in pole position to be handed the job on a permanent basis, but it is understood that the club have not yet made a final decision.

Ratcliffe said that Carrick is doing "an excellent job" when questioned by Sky Sports News at the Chinese GP in Shanghai.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Ratcliffe hails Carrick for his "excellent job" at Man United

"He's doing an excellent job. Yeah, absolutely," said Ratcliffe.

When asked whether Carrick could be given the job on a permanent basis, Ratcliffe said: "Not going there."

Man United have a huge game at home to fourth-placed Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, and they will enter the clash off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

There have been criticism of Man United's recent performances under Carrick, and the Englishman will be demanding an improvement in Sunday's clash at Old Trafford.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Who could replace Carrick at Man United?

Man United have allegedly put together a five-man shortlist of potential Carrick replacements, with the club looking at all of the options available.

Aston Villa's Unai Emery, Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner, Roberto De Zerbi and Germany's Julian Nagelsmann are reportedly all being considered.

Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti have also been linked with moves to Old Trafford, but the former has already signed a new contract with England, while the latter is soon expected to pen a fresh deal with Brazil.

A decision from Ratcliffe and the senior figures at Man United is not expected to come until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.