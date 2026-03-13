Man United put together 'five-man shortlist' of Michael Carrick replacements including three current Premier League managers

By Matt Law | 13 Mar 2026 20:37 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 20:40

Manchester United have reportedly put together a shortlist which consists of five names to potentially replace Michael Carrick at the helm this summer.

Carrick has excelled since becoming Man United's head coach on an interim basis, with the 44-year-old managing to guide the Red Devils into third spot in the Premier League table.

Man United are level on points with fourth-placed Aston Villa ahead of Sunday's meeting between the two sides, demonstrating the importance of the contest, and the Red Devils will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

Carrick is certainly in the frame when it comes to the long-term managerial position at Old Trafford, but according to ESPN, there are five other candidates.

The report claims that Aston Villa's Unai Emery, Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner, Roberto De Zerbi and Germany's Julian Nagelsmann are all being considered.

© Imago / Sportimage

Nagelsmann, Emery on Man United's 'managerial shortlist'

De Zerbi recently left Marseille and is therefore available immediately, while Glasner's departure from Palace at the end of the season has already been confirmed.

Iraola's work at Bournemouth has drawn admirers across the Premier League, and the 43-year-old's contract with the Cherries is due to expire this summer.

Emery, meanwhile, has performed an incredible job at Villa, and the Spaniard is thought to have admirers among senior figures at Man United.

Four of the names on the list have experience of the Premier League, with De Zerbi previously in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion.

© Imago

Man United could replace Carrick at Old Trafford this summer

Nagelsmann has a contract with Germany until July 2028, but the 38-year-old could potentially leave his current role once the 2026 World Cup has concluded.

The German started his managerial career with Hoffenheim before moving to RB Leipzig, and he was then in charge of Bayern Munich between 2021 and 2023, boasting a win percentage of 71.4% during his time at Allianz Arena.

Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern and returned to management with Germany in September 2023, since taking charge of the national side on 29 occasions, boasting a record of 17 wins, six draws and six defeats.

Man United had also been linked with Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti, but the former has already signed a new contract with England, while the latter is soon expected to pen a fresh deal with Brazil.