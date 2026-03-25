Man United transfer news: Could Monaco duo Maghnes Akliouche, Lamine Camara move to Old Trafford this summer?

By Matt Law | 25 Mar 2026 18:33 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 18:36

Manchester United scouts reportedly watched two highly-rated Monaco players closely during the Ligue 1 outfit's contest with Lyon on Sunday.

The futures of Maghnes Akliouche and Lamine Camara are currently the subject of much speculation, with the duo impressive performers for the principality side.

According to TEAMtalk, Man United scouts watched Akliouche and Camara against Lyon, with both players proving to be vital in what was a 2-1 success for Monaco.

Akliouche put in a man-of-the-match performance, scoring once and also winning the penalty that led to Folarin Balogun scoring the winner in the 72nd minute of the contest.

© Iconsport / Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images

Man United scouts 'watch' Monaco duo Akliouche, Camara vs. Lyon

Camara, meanwhile, played the full 90 minutes in the middle of the park and once again impressed with an all-action display for the Red and Whites.

Akliouche, 24, primarily operates as a right-sided attacker, but he is also capable of operating in a central area.

The five-time France international is battling to secure a spot in his national team's squad for this summer's World Cup, and his form this season has been excellent.

Indeed, Akliouche has seven goals and eight assists in 36 appearances in all competitions at club level during the 2025-26 campaign.

Camara, meanwhile, has managed four assists in 25 appearances in all competitions for Monaco during the current season.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Monaco are expected to lose key duo Akliouche, Camara in the near future

Man United's desire to sign at least two central midfielders this summer is well-known, and Camara could be a cheaper option in that area of the field.

Camara has a contract with Monaco until the summer of 2029, but Les Rouge et Blanc are expected to find it difficult to keep hold of the Senegal international on a long-term basis.

Man United are also looking to add an attacker to their squad in the upcoming transfer market, and it seems only a matter of time before Akliouche secures a major move.

The Red Devils could accelerate their pursuit of Akliouche if Bruno Fernandes signals a desire to depart, with the Man United captain expected to give serious consideration to leaving the 20-time English champions at the end of the campaign.