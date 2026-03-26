Harry Maguire drops major hint over Man United future: Should the Red Devils extend 33-year-old's contract?

By Matt Law | 26 Mar 2026 08:48 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 08:51

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire has dropped a major hint over his future, with the England international suggesting that he will soon put pen to paper on a new contract at Old Trafford.

Maguire's deal with the 20-time English champions is due to expire this summer, and as it stands, the experienced defender will leave Old Trafford on a free transfer.

However, the 33-year-old's form under Michael Carrick has been excellent, and the expectation is that the centre-back will sign a new one-year deal.

Maguire, who has been recalled to the England squad, has said that a decision on his future will be sorted "sooner rather than later".

“I think there’s been talks,” Maguire told reporters when asked about his future. “I think we’ll reach an agreement where it’s best for the club and myself.

© Imago

Maguire hints at new contract at Man United

“What that agreement is, I’m sure you’ll find out over the next few weeks. But, yeah, I think it’ll get sorted sooner rather than later, whether I stay or leave. But I think it will – it should – get sorted pretty soon.

"I love this club. But it’s got to be right for myself, it’s got to be right for the club as well.

“I don’t want to be staying on a sentimental value. I want to be staying because I want to be there and the club want me to drive the club forward still, and they feel like I’ve got a big part to play in it.

"And if that’s the case, then I’m sure we’ll sit down and reach something.”

© Iconsport / PA Images

Does Maguire deserve a new deal at Man United?

Handing Maguire a new contract at Man United is not a difficult decision for the club.

The centre-back is said to be willing to take a pay cut, such is his desire to remain at Old Trafford, and his performances under Carrick have been very impressive.

There have been times of late when it appeared that Maguire's Man United career was over, but the defender has shown incredible character during his spells of difficulty.

Maguire deserves to head to the World Cup with England this summer before returning to Old Trafford for at least one more campaign with the 20-time English champions.