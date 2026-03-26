England vs. Uruguay: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for international friendly

By Matt Law | 26 Mar 2026 10:14 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 10:17

England will welcome Uruguay to Wembley on Friday night for an international friendly.

Both teams are working towards their participation in the 2026 World Cup.

England will begin their tournament against Croatia on June 17, while Uruguay's campaign will open against Saudi Arabia on June 15.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does England vs. Uruguay kick off?

The international friendly will kick off at 7.45pm UK time.

Where is England vs. Uruguay being played?

England will welcome Uruguay to Wembley, which is situated in London, England.

With 90,000 seats, it is the largest stadium in the United Kingdom.

How to watch England vs. Uruguay in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the international friendly will be available to watch on ITV1 and STV.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available on on ITVX and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to ITV Football will show highlights of the international friendly between England and Uruguay, including any goals that are scored.

England vs. Uruguay: What's the story?

England's Dean Henderson, Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka will join up with the squad ready for the Japan match next week, so they will not feature in Friday's game with Uruguay.

As a result, there will be opportunities for a number of so-called 'fringe players' to make an impression in this match with a view to being included in Thomas Tuchel's final squad for the World Cup.

England are under major pressure to perform at this summer's tournament, with anything less than a semi-final spot likely to be viewed as a major disappointment.

England will face Uruguay, Japan, New Zealand and Costa Rica in their four friendlies ahead of the World Cup before opening their campaign against Croatia on June 17.

As for Uruguay, Marcelo Bielsa's side are working towards the start of their World Cup, which comes against Saudi Arabia on June 15.

The South American nation will be looking to record a sixth win over England in this match.

Indeed, Uruguay have faced England on 11 previous occasions and lead the head-to-head record five victories to three.