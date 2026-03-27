David Moyes latest: Everton ‘convinced’ as contract details, summer plans revealed

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Mar 2026 21:50 , Last updated: 27 Mar 2026 21:55

Everton are reportedly planning to reward manager David Moyes with a new contract this summer.

After enjoying an 11-year spell as Toffees boss between 2002 and 2011, Moyes returned to the club in January 2025 following the dismissal of Sean Dyche.

Everton were hovering just one point above the Premier League relegation zone when Moyes arrived, but they have since transformed into European challengers under the 62-year-old.

A statement 3-0 home victory over fellow European hopefuls Chelsea last weekend helped the Merseysiders consolidate eighth position in the Premier League table and move to within three points of rivals Liverpool in fifth spot.

Champions League qualification remains a possibility for the Toffees with seven games left to play, including the first Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on April 19.

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Moyes ‘ready’ to sign Everton contract extension

When Moyes arrived at Everton, he was initially seen as a short-term appointment by the club’s owners, the Friedkin Group, who completed their £400m takeover just a month earlier.

However, according to The Guardian, the Friedkin Group are now ‘convinced’ that Moyes is the right man to take the Toffees forward in the long term and they are keen to extend the Scotsman’s contract.

Moyes is due to see his current deal expire in June 2027 and ‘formal discussions’ over an extension are set to take place at the end of the campaign.

There is said to be confidence at Everton that Moyes is ready to commit his future to the club by signing a contract extension.

Responding to questions about his contract situation last week, Moyes told reporters: “Well I’ve got a year to go anyway, so it’s fine… I’m not too worried about that.”

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Moyes to ‘have a greater say’ on recruitment with new Everton deal

The Guardian claims that any new contract for Moyes is likely to grant him with greater authority over recruitment, as was the case during his first spell in charge.

It is understood that European qualification would help accelerate Everton’s plans to rebuild their squad in the summer and boost their chances of recruiting some of their top transfer targets.

Everton appreciate that Moyes is at his best when working with more experienced players; Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, signed last summer, have excelled for the Toffees this term, while youngster Tyler Dibling has struggled to make the desired impact.

Grealish, 30, is believed to be keen to re-join Everton next season, while 28-year-old defenders Ben White and Marcos Senesi are both said to be on the club’s radar ahead of the summer.