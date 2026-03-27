International Friendlies
England
Mar 27, 2026 7.45pm
1
1
HT : 0 0
FT Wembley Stadium
Uruguay
  • Jarrod Bowen  38' yellowcard
  • Adam Wharton 46' yellowcard
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin 56' yellowcard
  • Cole Palmer 56' yellowcard
  • Kobbie Mainoo 69' yellowcard
  • Harvey Barnes 69' yellowcard
  • Ben White 69' yellowcard
  • Lewis Hall 69' yellowcard
  • Ben White 81' goal
  • yellowcard José María Giménez 16'
  • yellowcard Federico Viñas 64'
  • yellowcard Facundo Pellistri  64'
  • yellowcard Emiliano Martínez 87'
  • yellowcard Juan Manuel Sanabria 87'
  • yellowcard Darwin Núñez 87'
  • yellowcard Brian Rodríguez 87'
  • yellowcard Juan Manuel Sanabria 88'
  • yellowcard Darwin Núñez 88'
  • yellowcard Emiliano Martínez 88'
  • yellowcard Brian Rodríguez 88'
  • yellowcard Brian Rodríguez 89'
  • yellowcard Federico Valverde 90'+4'

England 1-1 Uruguay: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Ben White scores and then concedes a penalty in score draw

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White in the spotlight: Arsenal man scores and then concedes a penalty in England draw
© Iconsport / PA Images

Ben White made a dramatic return to the England team on Friday evening, as the Arsenal defender scored and then conceded a penalty in a 1-1 draw with Uruguay at Wembley.

Recalled to the squad following Jarrell Quansah's injury, White featured as a second-half substitute in the capital and tapped home at the far post late on to hand Thomas Tuchel's side the lead.

However, Uruguay levelled from the penalty spot in the final exchanges, with Federico Valverde smashing the ball into the back of the net after White had fouled Federico Vinas.

White last played for his country in March 2022 and famously left the England camp at the 2022 World Cup following a disagreement with then-assistant head coach Steve Holland.

The 28-year-old then made himself unavailable for selection during the remainder of Gareth Southgate's time at the helm but is now back in the fold ahead of the 2026 World Cup and had a dramatic return to the national team at Wembley Stadium.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Well, that wasn't pretty, and this is not a match that will live long in the memory.

The Three Lions have become a winning machine under Tuchel, and they came incredibly close to another success on Friday evening, only to be undone in the final stages.

Valverde, as expected, was the standout player for Uruguay, but there was a severe lack of quality in the final third of the field for the visitors, who could have done with a prime Luis Suarez or Edinson Cavani to hurt the England defence.

Uruguay's best moments came in the very final exchanges, but an argument can be made that they deserved a draw for their resolute defending for long spells.

The fact that no 'fringe' England players stepped up will be a major disappointment for Tuchel, and the supporters inside the stadium will not have been thrilled with what they saw, as a relatively average Uruguay outfit held one of the so-called World Cup favourites to a draw.

ENGLAND VS. URUGUAY HIGHLIGHTS

Ben White goal vs. Uruguay (81st min, England 1-0 Uruguay)

England make the breakthrough in the 81st minute of the match, and it is White who taps home at the far post after Uruguay fail to deal with a corner.

Uruguay wanted it to be disallowed, with Jose Gimenez being blocked off in the build-up, but following a VAR check, the goal is allowed to stand.

Federico Valverde goal vs. England (95th min, England 1-1 Uruguay)

Uruguay are awarded a penalty as White fouls Vinas inside the box, and Valverde steps up to smash the ball into the bottom corner and level the scores.

MAN OF THE MATCH - FEDERICO VALVERDE

Valverde is a simply stunning footballer.

A driving force for Real Madrid, Valverde is comfortably Uruguay's star player, and the midfielder put in a wonderful performance for the visitors.

It was telling that Valverde fired home Uruguay's equaliser late on, and he showed the levels that exist in the game by outshining his England counterparts.

ENGLAND VS. URUGUAY MATCH STATS

Possession: England 54%-46% Uruguay

Shots: England 13-9 Uruguay

Shots on target: England 5-1 Uruguay

Corners: England 7-0 Uruguay

Fouls: England 7-12 Uruguay

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

England are next in action on Tuesday night, welcoming Japan to Wembley, and the Three Lions will be boosted by Dean Henderson, Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka all joining the squad for that match.

Uruguay, meanwhile, will also continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday night with a clash against Algeria.

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