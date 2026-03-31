Preview: Cambridge United vs Swindon Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 31 Mar 2026 14:50

Both battling to gatecrash the top-three picture, Cambridge United and Swindon Town meet at The Cledara Abbey Stadium for an all-important League Two clash on Thursday.

The U's suffered a rare defeat at the base of Barnet last time out, while the Robins were forced to share the spoils with Fleetwood Town on home soil.

Match preview

Finishing nine points from League One safety during the 2024-25 campaign, Cambridge United were deservingly relegated but have since turned their fortunes around, fighting to enjoy an immediate return to the third tier of English football.

That being said, the U's come into Thursday's match following a sobering afternoon at Barnet, where Neil Harris's men saw their nine-game unbeaten run (W5 D4) to come a grinding halt due to a solitary Danny Collinge goal for the Bees.

After tasting defeat for the first time since the beginning of February last time out, Cambridge sit in fourth position in the League Two standings ahead of this week's crunch clash, one point behind Notts County in the automatic promotion spots.

Conceding just 29 goals across 39 fourth-tier contests to date, the U's boast the best defensive record in the division, while no other side has collected more than Cambridge's 44 points from home matches in 2025-26.

Contributing to great effect at the top end of the pitch, James Brophy is the hosts' chief playmaker with eight assists so far, with the 31-year-old creating 18 big chances for teammates from 38 appearances.

© Imago / News Images

On the top-three charge alongside Thursday's hosts at the Abbey Stadium, Swindon Town were unable to make it three consecutive wins last weekend when they shared the points with Fleetwood at the County Ground.

Nevertheless, the Robins have lost just one of their past six League Two matches (W2 D3) as they seek to end their five-year stay in the division, with this week's match versus Cambridge the standout tie of their remaining six fixtures.

Defeated in only two of their last eight fourth-tier contests, Ian Holloway's men are sitting fifth in the League Two standings, two points behind fourth-placed Cambridge and three points back from the top-three conversation.

A positive sign ahead of Thursday's match, only League One-bound MK Dons (36) have won more points on the road than Swindon (35) in the division so far, with the Robins unbeaten across their past four away league games (W3 D1).

In the form of Aaron Drinan, the visitors possess one of the most dangerous attacking outlets in League Two, however the Irishman's form has dipped in recent weeks, with the striker netting just once in his past five appearances.

Cambridge United League Two form:

Swindon Town League Two form:

Team News

© Imago

Despite losing last time out, Cambridge should stick with a centre-back trio of Kelland Watts, Mamadou Jobe and James Gibbons.

The U's have scored only once in their past three matches, meaning that a refresh in attack could be helpful, with Louis Appere and possibly Brophy dropping to the bench.

A former star at Blackpool, Shayne Lavery could be drafted into the XI of the promotion-chasing hosts on Thursday.

Part of Wrexham's League One promotion campaign last season, Ollie Palmer is a key attacker for Swindon as they fight for a top-three finish.

Youngster Billy Kirkman could be dropped to the bench on Thursday to make room for Jake Batty at left-back.

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Gibbons, Jobe, Watts; Bennett, Ball, Mpanzu, Mayor; Knight, Brophy, Lavery

Swindon Town possible starting lineup:

Ripley; Wright, Knight-Lebel, Tafazolli, Batty; Kilkenny, Oldaker; Olakigbe, Palmer, Bodin; Drinan

We say: Cambridge United 1-0 Swindon Town

Losing just one of their 19 home matches in League Two this season, Cambridge are a formidable force at the Abbey Stadium.

Swindon are a strong travelling outfit but could struggle to break down the best defence in the division on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.