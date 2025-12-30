Preview: Cambridge United vs Walsall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 30 Dec 2025 12:26

Cambridge United and Walsall, two teams battling for promotion from League Two, are set to clash on New Year's Day.

The hosts are eighth in the standings with 38 points, only outside the playoff places on goal difference, while the visitors are third with 43 points from 23 fixtures.

Match preview

Cambridge United were relegated from League One after four seasons in the third division last term, and the U's are fighting for an immediate return this year.

Neil Harris, appointed in February 2025, has enjoyed a positive start to the 2025-26 season, winning 10, drawing eight and losing only five of their 23 league fixtures, leaving them eighth in the table with 38 points.

The U's have been particularly impressive in League Two in recent weeks, remaining undefeated in their last nine league fixtures, recording four wins and five draws in that time.

With the five teams above them all dropping points last time out, Cambridge United have been able to move level on points with seventh-placed Chesterfield, while also closing the gap on third-placed Walsall to just five points.

Aiming to move into the playoff places and further close the gap on third-placed Walsall, Harris will be hoping his side can maintain their momentum going into the new year and claim all three points.

Cambridge United will take confidence from their recent run of results, as well as the fact that Walsall's eight-game unbeaten run across all competitions came to a devastating end earlier this week.

The Saddlers were defeated 2-1 by Oldham Athletic earlier this week, conceding a heart-breaking 96th-minute winner to Kian Harratt.

That loss marks Walsall's just sixth defeat of the campaign, with their 13 wins and four draws leaving them with 43 points, meaning the Saddlers are placed third in the standings at the midway point of the campaign.

Mat Sadler, in charge since April 2023, looked set to guide Walsall into League One last season as they boasted a 15-point cushion over third place at the end of January, but a run of 13 matches without a win saw the Saddlers drop into the playoff positions on the final day of the term.

Walsall went on to lose 1-0 to Wimbledon in the playoff final, leaving Sadler and the Saddlers eager to right their wrongs and earn promotion into the third division this time around.

A promising first half of the campaign leaves Walsall inside the automatic promotion places, and the manager will be eager for his side to avoid another slump this term as they fight for promotion.

As a result, Sadler will want to see an immediate response to his team's 2-1 loss earlier this week, but history is certainly against them in this fixture, with Walsall failing to win any of their last three encounters with Cambridge United.

Cambridge United League Two form:

Cambridge United form (all competitions):

Walsall League Two form:

Walsall form (all competitions):

Team News

Cambridge United defeated Chesterfield 1-0 earlier this week to extend their unbeaten run to nine games, meaning Harris may decide to name an unchanged starting team here.

Shane McLoughlin scored the winning goal in that game, and the midfielder should keep his place alongside Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and George Hoddle in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, Sadler may look to make several changes to the team that were defeated earlier this week, marking the end of their unbeaten run across all competitions.

Priestley Farquharson went off injured in that game and could be replaced by Rico Browne, while the likes of Aaron Pressley and Charlie Lakin could also come into the starting team.

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Bennett, Jobe, Watts, Gibbons; Brophy, McLoughlin, Hoddle, Mpanzu, Kaikai; Appere

Walsall possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Browne, Flint, Weir; Barrett, Lakin, Comley, Clarke, Harper; Kanu, Pressley

We say: Cambridge United 2-1 Walsall

Cambridge United are enjoying a lengthy unbeaten run and have lost just once at home in the league this term, and with the U's also winning their last three meetings with Walsall, we are backing the hosts to win here.

