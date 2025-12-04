Preview: Stockport County vs. Cambridge United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 04 Dec 2025 23:08 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 05:06

With a spot in the FA Cup's potentially lucrative next stage at stake, Cambridge United will travel to take on Stockport County at Edgeley Park in the second round on Saturday.

The Hatters have lost just one of their last four games ahead of this weekend, while the U's are looking for their third win in four.

Match preview

It would be fair to say that Stockport do not have the best history in the FA Cup considering that they have only ever reached the fifth round, but fans will be dreaming of a matchup with a Premier League club should they progress.

Dave Challinor's Hatters missed out on promotion to the Championship via the playoffs in 2024-25, but they have once again made a strong start and are pushing hard in League One, and currently sit fifth with 29 points.

Key to Stockport's ascension hopes is their resilience, though it should be highlighted that while they have only been beaten twice since their 3-1 early-October loss against Salford City, they have failed to outright win any of their last five matches.

On Wednesday, Challinor's side overcame Crewe Alexandra on penalties after coming from behind to draw the EFL Trophy contest 1-1, a result that followed up a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Peterborough United and a 1-1 stalemate with Barnsley on October 29.

Keen to get back to winning ways on Saturday, the Hatters would do well to repeat the scoreline from the last time they faced League Two opposition - when they beat Tranmere Rovers 3-1 in their FA Cup first round tie.

To that end, Stockport will draw confidence from the fact that they are hosting their in-form visitors at Edgeley Park, where they have lost just once since August and won three of their most recent five outings.

Meanwhile, Cambridge made the quarter-finals during their best-ever runs in the FA Cup back in 1989-90 and 1990-91, and fans will make the trip this weekend feeling that the current team can at least reach the high-profile third round.

Neil Harris's U's are in excellent form ahead of Saturday's clash, and currently occupy one of the playoff spots in League Two as they eye an immediate return to the third tier.

This past Tuesday, Cambridge came from two goals down to draw 2-2 in regulation time with Bristol Rovers in the EFL Trophy, though they were eventually bested on penalties by the Gas.

Prior to that shootout loss, Harris's men went unbeaten throughout November, a run of six games that saw the club produce four wins, including a 3-0 triumph against Chester in the FA Cup's first round.

However, while the U's have been impressive overall in 2025-26, their away form has been surprisingly poor, and the fourth-tier side will need to defy their record that features just one win on the road since mid-August, not to mention six losses and only two draws in that time.

Team News

Stockport tend to make changes for cup competitions, so expect to see a lineup similar to the one that played against Crewe in the EFL Trophy.

With that in mind, Corey Addai should start in goal, protected by a back three of Joseph Olowu, Jack Hunt and Corey O'Keeffe.

Out wide, wing-backs Tayo Edun and Che Gardner will be looking to support Jack Diamond and Malik Mothersille behind striker Kyle Wootton, who could come in for Benony Breki Andresson after the latter was taken off with an injury on Wednesday.

As for Cambridge, they are dealing with a number of absentees at the moment, including Shane McLoughlin and Shayne Lavery, as well as centre-back Michael Morrison and striker Louis Appere, both of whom were forced off against Crewe on November 29.

More positively, Harris mentioned in a press conference last week that midfielder Dominic Ball has an outside chance of facing the Hatters, but that he was more likely to be back against Chesterfield next Tuesday.

For now, Mamadou Jobe could join Kell Watts at the heart of the U's defence, while Korey Smith and George Hoddle operate in the centre of the park.

However, do not be surprised if the manager opts for more significant rotation given that Cambridge are set to play their next three games in the span of seven days.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Addai; Hunt, Olowu, O'Keefe; Gardner, Moxon, Edwards, Edun; Diamond, Mothersille; Wootton

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Bennett, Jobe, Watts, Purrington; Hoddle, Smith; Brophy, McConnell, Mayor; Kachunga

We say: Stockport County 2-1 Cambridge United

Stockport have proven their resilience, but they have also struggled for wins in recent weeks.

That being said, despite Cambridge being in strong form overall, their lacklustre travelling record could spell doom for the U's on Saturday.