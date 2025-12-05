Preview: Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 05 Dec 2025 03:17 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 03:27

There is a tasty battle brewing at the MHPArena as Stuttgart welcome German champions Bayern Munich for a tasty Bundesliga clash this Saturday.

The Swabians are battling with a long injury list, but that has not prevented them from going on a solid run of form. The Bavarians, on the other hand, have shown signs of weakness in recent weeks, though they remain head and shoulders clear at the top of the standings.

Match preview

Juggling cup, league and European duties appears to have taken its toll on Stuttgart, who are dealing with a lengthy injury list as we approach the winter break.

Despite personnel issues, Stuttgart’s results have remained strong in recent weeks, with the team picking up four wins from their previous six outings – a run which also includes one loss.

That one defeat came last weekend against newly promoted Hamburger SV – a surprise result, which also ended Stuttgart’s four-match unbeaten run.

The Swabians bounced back in the cup on Wednesday, picking up a solid 2-0 victory away at Bochum while also resting some of their key players.

Sebastian Hoeness and his men will now be looking to give the league leaders a run for their money as they look to avenge their Super Cup defeat to Bayern from August.

Speaking of the Bavarians, Vincent Kompany’s men have shown signs of vulnerability in recent weeks – especially in defensive areas.

Bayern have failed to keep a single clean sheet across their last six outings, conceding 11 goals during that period of time.

Two of those goals were scored by a stubborn Union Berlin side as Bayern scraped a 3-2 victory in the capital city to book their spot in the next round of the DFB Pokal.

When it comes to the Bundesliga, Bayern remain eight points clear of their nearest challengers, and they also boast a sensational attacking record, which has seen them rattle the net 44 times in the Bundesliga alone.

Victory for the Bavarians on Saturday will ensure their top-of-the-table status until the start of the new year, and a win is certainly on the cards considering Bayern have won their last three meetings with Stuttgart.

Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

W W L W D L

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

W W D W L W

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

W W W D W W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W D W L W W

Team News

Stuttgart head into the weekend with a long injury list on their agenda.

Forward Ermedin Demirovic has been out of action for the last couple of months with a foot injury, and he will remain on the sidelines on Saturday.

Justin Diehl is struggling with an ankle problem, while Luca Jaquez has struggled with a muscle injury.

Midfielder Yannik Keitel is still battling with his thigh issue, as Dan-Axel Zagadou misses out with a muscle problem.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are still missing their two major superstar names.

Alphonso Davies is edging close to recovery following his troubles with a knee injury. Jamal Musiala is also nearing his comeback after his long battle with a broken calfbone.

Midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic is a slight doubt for the fixture, while England forward Harry Kane is expected to lead the attack.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Jeltsch, Chabot, Hendriks; Assignon, Chema, Stiller, Mittelstadt; El Khannouss, Leweling; Undav

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Gnabry, Díaz; Kane

We say: Stuttgart 2-3 Bayern Munich

There are not many weaknesses in Bayern Munich’s armour, though their defence has been somewhat leaky in recent weeks.

While Stuttgart will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet, Bayern will be just as confident in their own goalscoring abilities. With that in mind, we are backing the visitors to bag all three points.

