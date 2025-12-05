Crystal Palace transfer news: European heavyweight 'heavily linked' with Eagles star

By Anthony Brown | 05 Dec 2025 01:02 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 02:08

Reports indicate Crystal Palace will consider transfer bids for Jean-Philippe Mateta if they cannot agree on a contract extension, as his current deal expires in 2027.

Although the France international has been engaged in discussions regarding improved terms to match his recent form, there has been very little headway made.

While Steve Parish and the hierarchy are keen to retain the striker, who has flourished under Oliver Glasner, they are cautious about making the same contractual errors witnessed previously.

The Frenchman has scored double figures in the Premier League in consecutive seasons, notching 16 and 14 in the past two seasons, and is on track to do likewise this term, having found the back of the net seven times in 13 games.

Palace 'anxious' to avoid a repeat of the Guehi scenario

© Imago / Focus Images

According to SunSport, the club's position is primarily driven by the circumstances concerning Marc Guehi, who is poised to depart Selhurst Park on a free transfer next summer, having run down his deal.

Resolved to avoid losing another key asset without compensation, the Eagles are willing to evaluate proposals for the 28-year-old to circumvent a comparable financial hit.

Parish has previously emphasised that an organisation of Palace's stature cannot sustain the departure of pivotal players without recouping a significant transfer fee.

It remains uncertain if the forward will stay beyond summer, but reports indicate that the Palace player has plenty of interest from overseas.

Mateta reportedly attracting interest from a European heavyweight

© Imago / Colorsport

The above source then suggests that AC Milan are monitoring Mateta's situation at Selhurst Park.

With Palace worrying that protracted talks will only provide their star forward with greater leverage to engineer a move, potentially seeing him follow Guehi through the exit door, the Rossoneri could be empowered to seek a transfer.

The Serie A leaders ostensibly have room to accommodate the Frenchman in their squad, with Santiago Gimenez out injured since September, leaving Christopher Nkunku as the only recognised forward to play in that capacity.

While Gimenez is closing on a return, a move for Mateta makes sense considering the dearth of options in that position and Massimiliano Allegri favouring a front two in his 3-5-2 approach.