Preview: Chesterfield vs Doncaster Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 04 Dec 2025 22:47 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 00:48

Doncaster Rovers will travel to the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday to take on Chesterfield in an FA Cup second-round tie.

The two sides met in EFL Trophy action on Tuesday with the third-tier visitors comfortably coming out on top.

Match preview

Chesterfield return to the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday aiming to avenge a midweek defeat to Doncaster Rovers and advance to the FA Cup third round.

After an exit at this stage last term ended a three-year run of reaching the third round, their 2025-26 campaign began with a tough trip to League One promotion-chasers Stevenage in early November, and Paul Cook's side progressed with an impressive 1-0 victory thanks to a Lee Bonis penalty.

That has come alongside somewhat of an underwhelming start to their League Two campaign in search of promotion, currently sitting ninth on 28 points from their first 18 outings having won just one of their last six attempts in the fourth tier.

They most recently hosted Swindon Town last weekend and fell to a 2-1 defeat, despite John Fleck's early leveller, before visiting Saturday's opponents in midweek and dropping out of the EFL Trophy.

Having now won just one of their last six matches in all competitions, Chesterfield will aim to bounce back in Saturday's tie and book their spot in the third round in January.

Their visitors, meanwhile, will aim to make it two victories over Chesterfield in a week after a dominant display on Tuesday to progress in the EFL Trophy.

After reaching the fourth round of last year's FA Cup and losing to Crystal Palace, Doncaster Rovers' latest bid began away to Crewe Alexandra, and they progressed with a 2-1 comeback win thanks to goals from Billy Sharp and Owen Bailey.

Recent months have been tough for the South Yorkshire outfit, who quickly dropped towards League One's bottom four during a 10-match league winless run, but they now head into the weekend with a degree of renewed momentum.

Grant McCann's men ended that slump by beating Peterborough United 2-1 last weekend thanks to Jordan Gibson's brace, before hosting Chesterfield on Tuesday and advancing in the EFL Trophy as Sharp netted a hat-trick alongside goals from Damola Ajayi and Jack Senior in a 5-1 triumph.

With some confidence back in the camp having got back to winning ways in League One and continued to compete in two cup competitions, Doncaster Rovers will hope to replicate their midweek display when they travel to Chesterfield.

Chesterfield FA Cup form:

W

Chesterfield form (all competitions):

DLWDLL

Doncaster Rovers FA Cup form:

W

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

LWLDWW

Team News

Paul Cook fielded a strong Chesterfield starting XI for their FA Cup first-round tie last month and should do so again for Saturday's contest after rotating in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

They continue to contend with several injury issues, with Tyrone Williams, Matt Dibley-Dias, Ryan Stirk, Armando Dobra and Will Grigg continuing spells in the treatment room.

The experienced duo of John Fleck and Tom Naylor should return to the midfield, while Dylan Duffy, Liam Mandeville and Dilan Markanday may line up in support of lone striker Lee Bonis.

Grant McCann should also field a strong Doncaster Rovers side for Saturday's trip, with Toyosi Olusanya remaining sidelined.

Luke Molyneux should return on the wing from the outset, as should key midfielders Harry Clifton and Owen Bailey.

Brandon Hanlan may lead the line, affording a rest for 39-year-old Billy Sharp who moved onto seven goals for the season with his midweek hat-trick against Chesterfield.

Chesterfield possible starting lineup:

Hemming; Tanton, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor, Fleck; Duffy, Mandeville, Markanday; Bonis

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Nixon, Pearson, O'Riordan, Senior; Gotts, Bailey; Ajayi, Clifton, Molyneux; Hanlan

We say: Chesterfield 1-3 Doncaster Rovers

With both sides likely reverting to full strength, we see a more even contest than the midweek EFL Trophy game on Saturday but still give an edge to the visitors who should make their League One quality count.

