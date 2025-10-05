Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Chesterfield and Burton Albion, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Chesterfield will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Burton Albion in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

The Spireites have endured an inconsistent run across all competitions but remain just outside the League Two playoffs, while the visitors have secured only two league wins all season and sit in the League One relegation zone.

Match preview

On Saturday, the Derbyshire-based team were subject to a first-half hat-trick from Jack Payne, as they lost 6-2 to Colchester United.

Paul Cook's side have struggled defensively, conceding 18 goals in their last six matches and allowing four or more in three separate occasions this season.

Despite their hit-and-miss form at the back, Chesterfield remain just one place below last season's finish as they continue their push for promotion to League One.

Assistant manager Danny Webb has returned to his role at Chesterfield, just ten days after his brief one-game spell as Yeovil Town boss.

Last time out in the EFL Trophy, Chesterfield endured a heavy 7-1 defeat to Crewe Alexandra, leaving them bottom of Northern Group H.

Meanwhile, Gary Bowyer's Burton Albion appear to be turning a corner, following up an impressive away win at Cardiff City with a hard-fought draw at Doncaster Rovers.

After being dominated in the first half against Doncaster, Bowyer made three changes at the break, and the Brewers were a transformed side, finding a second-half leveller.

Although the Brewers have shown promise on the road in recent weeks, they still find themselves in the relegation zone, with just two wins and nine points from their opening ten league games.

The two sides have met just 12 times in their history, with their last meeting coming back in February 2016, when Burton Albion were 1-0 winners.

Chesterfield EFL Trophy form:

L





Chesterfield form (all competitions):

LLDDWL



Burton Albion EFL Trophy form:

W

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

WLDLWD

Team News

Ryan Boot's only appearance for Chesterfield so far this season came in the EFL Trophy, and he is likely to be selected as the cup keeper once again.

Will Grigg has found the net just once in 11 appearances this season, but he was taken off in the first half of the loss to Colchester because of injury.

Should Grigg miss out, Cook could turn to Northern Irish striker Lee Bonis to lead the line.

As for Burton Albion, Bowyer will likely look to utilise his squad depth and recall Kamil Dudek to the side.

Julian Larsson scored against Liverpool Academy in their first EFL Cup fixture, but he has since picked up an ankle ligament injury, and will not feature.

Midfielder Jack Hazelhurst has not featured for Burton Albion all season, but he is expected to be back soon and could return to the matchday squad for the first time.

Chesterfield possible starting lineup:

Boot; Tanton, Sheckleford, Grimes, Lewis; Naylor, Fleck, Cook; Dickson, Mandeville, Bonis

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Dudek; Godwin-Malife, Sraha, Delap, Hartridge, Taroni; Lofthouse, Evans, Webster, Beesley, McKieran

We say: Chesterfield 2-1 Burton Albion

Despite Burton Albion playing a league above, the Spireites will be hoping to capitalise on the Brewers' slow start to the season and claim their first EFL Trophy win of the campaign. We see Chesterfield getting back to winning ways on Tuesday night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Calum Burrowes Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email