Sports Mole previews Saturday's League Two clash between Grimsby Town and Chesterfield, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With promotion from League Two the ambition for both this season, sixth-placed Grimsby Town will welcome 10th-placed Chesterfield to Blundell Park on Saturday.

After collecting 25 points from their first 15 league fixtures, Grimsby occupy the second last of four promotion playoff spots, though they will have to watch their backs given the weekend's opponents trail them by just a point.

Match preview

A win for Grimsby could see them rise as high as third place, and they could end the weekend just one point behind second-placed Swindon Town and first-placed Walsall, who occupy the division's two automatic promotion spots.

The Mariners were held to a 2-2 stalemate by Barrow on November 8 in their most recent outing in the fourth tier, and they will be disappointed that they squandered the 2-0 lead they had taken by the 13th-minute mark.

Grimsby rank first in League Two for expected goals (26.3) and big chances created (44), with the club scoring 10 times in their last three games.

However, boss David Artell's side have conceded two or more goals in four of their past five in all competitions, and they have lost two and drawn one of their past four in the league.

The hosts' form at home has been mixed considering they have won two, been beaten in two and held to one stalemate in their last five matches at Blundell Park in the fourth tier.

Chesterfield drew 3-3 with 20th-placed Accrington Stanley on November 8, and perhaps the most concerning aspect of their performance was that after they came back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2, they failed to hold onto their advantage and conceded 14 minutes from time.

The visitors must improve at the back if they are to earn promotion given their record of 24 goals conceded makes them the worst defensive side in the top 16.

Chesterfield faced Grimsby three times in 2024-25 - they lost twice at home but drew 1-1 at Blundell Park in January - and they are winless in four games against their hosts.

The Spireites were beaten on penalties by Liverpool Under-21s on Tuesday in the EFL Trophy, but they were unbeaten in their prior six, settling for stalemates on four occasions and scoring one goal four times.

Manager Paul Cook oversaw a 1-0 triumph against Stevenage in the FA Cup on November 1, ending a five-game winless streak away from home, a period in which they suffered three defeats.

Team News

Grimsby midfielder Geza David Turi has been called up the Faroe Islands squad, and his place could be filled by George McEachran.

Cameron McJannett, Harvey Rodgers and Tyrell Warren are candidates to be selected together in a back three.

Jaze Kabia and Danny Rose started up front against Barrow, with the latter finding the back of the net, and they should be expected to start on Saturday.

Given that Chesterfield winger James Berry scored and provided an assist against Accrington Stanley, he is almost certain to feature, and he may be asked to support striker Lee Bonis.

John Fleck and Tom Naylor may appear in a double pivot ahead of centre-backs Kyle McFadzean and Cheyenne Dunkley.

Grimsby Town possible starting lineup:

Pym; Rodgers, Warren, McJannett; Svanporsson, Green, McEachran, Khouri, Vernam; Kabia, Rose

Chesterfield possible starting lineup:

Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor, Fleck; Mandeville, Markanday, Berry; Bonis

We say: Grimsby Town 3-1 Chesterfield

Saturday's game is sure to be an entertaining clash given Grimsby's strong attacking quality will be coming up against Chesterfield's vulnerable defence.

Though the visitors have rarely been beaten in recent weeks, their performances on the road have been worrying, and they may find it difficult to get the better of their hosts.

