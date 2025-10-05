Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Grimsby Town and Doncaster Rovers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Grimsby Town are enjoying a tremendous campaign, and they will be looking to continue making progress when they take on Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Trophy this Tuesday night.

The Mariners come into this fixture on the back of some high-profile cup victories, while the Dons are in the midst of a storm which has seen them lose four of their last five across all competitions.

Match preview

Grimsby are absolutely flying during these early weeks of the season, with the team not only sitting third in League Two but also preparing for an unprecedented fourth-round EFL Cup clash with Premier League side Brentford later this month.

David Artell’s side have already picked up high-profile cup victories over Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday, while also enjoying a smashing 7-1 league win over Cheltenham Town over a week ago.

The Mariners are going strong, and they will now be looking to make a statement in the EFL Trophy after kicking off the competition with a narrow 2-1 defeat away at Bradford City last month.

Grimsby have two home games to try to turn things around and book their spot in the knockout stage, with Doncaster Rovers and Everton U21s standing in their way – starting with Tuesday’s encounter against Donny.

Speaking of the South Yorkshire outfit, Grant McCann’s men will be determined to use this fixture as a means of stopping their woeful five-match winless run – four of which have ended in defeats.

Doncaster endured a couple of League One defeats to Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon before losing 3-0 away at Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Another league defeat followed three days later, with Donny going down 1-0 away at Luton Town before ending their run of defeats with a 1-1 draw at home against Burton Albion.

Doncaster have failed to score in their previous three away games, though McCann’s men will fancy their chances of ending that drought when they take on a team from a division below.

Grimsby Town EFL Trophy form:

L

Grimsby Town form (all competitions):

W D W L W W

Doncaster Rovers EFL Trophy form:

W

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

W L L L L D

Team News

Teenager Henry Brown, who played almost 30 minutes in the win over Manchester United two months ago, is suspended for Tuesday’s fixture after picking up a straight red card against Bradford.

Doug Tharme, on the other hand, has been out of action with an injury since a 1-0 victory over Walsall in mid-August.

Charles Vernam has been in sensational form, producing four goal contributions in his last two games, though he is likely to be rested for Tuesday’s match.

Doncaster, meanwhile, are expected to be without ex-Mariners midfielder Harry Clifton, who is nursing a hamstring injury and has missed the last four matches.

Defender Connor O’Riordan picked up an ankle knock during the defeat to Luton, and he missed Saturday’s clash with Burton. Even if he is fit, the Irishman is unlikely to be thrown back into action.

Grimsby Town possible starting lineup:

Pym; Sweeney, McJannet, Warren, Rodgers; McEachran; Oduor, Khouri, Green, Burns; Kabia

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lawlor; Maxwell, Pearson, Grehan, Nixon; Close, Bailey; Gibson, Sbarra, Molyneux; Sharp

We say: Grimsby Town 2-1 Doncaster Rovers

Having already beaten Premier League and Championship opposition this season, getting the better of a League One side should be a piece of cake for Grimsby.

The Mariners are in excellent form, winning three of their last four across all competitions. Doncaster, meanwhile, are in the midst of a serious slump, making us lean towards the hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



