Grimsby Town will welcome Brentford to Blundell Park for an EFL Cup tie on Tuesday with a quarter-final place on the line.

The visitors got past AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa to reach this stage, while the hosts saw off Manchester United before progressing to the final 16 by beating Sheffield Wednesday.

Match preview

Grimsby Town return to EFL Cup action at Blundell Park on Tuesday aiming to continue a memorable cup run and advance to the competition's last eight.

David Artell's side entered in the first round and got past Shrewsbury Town, before meeting Manchester United on home turf and advancing with a historic victory, having initially led 2-0 through Charles Vernam and Tyrell Warren before eventually prevailing in a 12-11 penalty shootout triumph at the end of a 2-2 draw.

Sheffield Wednesday then stood between them and the round of 16, and the Mariners continued their journey with a 1-0 victory at Hillsborough in mid-September thanks to Jaze Kabia's goal early in the second half.

Artell's men head into Tuesday's tie in a mixed run of form, having previously won three in a run of four league games to sit in the top five of England's fourth tier in mid-October, before suffering a 3-2 away defeat to Crewe Alexandra last weekend, having conceded an 87th-minute winner after leading 1-0 and being level at two goals apiece through a Jamie Walker brace.

Grimsby Town now turn their focus to another stern EFL Cup test with the hopes of pulling off an upset on Tuesday and advancing to the quarter-finals for the first time since 1984-85.

Their visitors, meanwhile, make the trip north on Tuesday aiming to make a second consecutive EFL Cup quarter-final, having been denied a spot in the final four by Newcastle United last year.

The Bees entered the competition in the second round and have already battled through a testing run, firstly winning 2-0 away at Bournemouth thanks to goals from Fabio Carvalho and Igor Jesus, before hosting Aston Villa and winning a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw thanks to Aaron Hickey's leveller.

That has come alongside a strong start to life under Keith Andrews in the Premier League for the London outfit, who, after several notable departures in the summer, sit 11th in the top flight on 13 points from their first nine outings.

Indeed, they travel on Tuesday on the back of an impressive victory on Saturday, following up a 2-0 away win over West Ham United by beating defending champions Liverpool 3-2 on home turf, as Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade had them 2-0 up in the first half and Thiago netted a third on the hour mark.

With confidence growing under their new boss, Brentford will now bid to take another step towards what would be a first-ever piece of major silverware.

Grimsby Town EFL Cup form:

WWW









Grimsby Town form (all competitions):

WWLLWL

Brentford EFL Cup form:

WW









Brentford form (all competitions):

WLWLWW

Team News

Grimsby Town should field a similar starting XI from their trip to Crewe Alexandra last weekend, with Doug Tharme and Cameron Gardner still sidelined by injuries.

Jaze Kabia will again lead their line, having netted five League Two goals and two in three EFL Cup matches so far this season, while Jamie Walker will offer further support after his brace on Saturday.

Charles Vernam, who got on the scoresheet in their win over Manchester United and boasts five goals and five assists in league action this season, is another danger man going forward, while Kieran Green and George McEachran are mainstays in midfield.

Keith Andrews may opt to make some rotations to his Brentford side after Saturday's hard-fought win over Liverpool, and Josh Dasilva, Aaron Hickey and Antoni Milambo will remain confined to the treatment room.

Midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk is a fresh doubt after being forced off at the weekend, and he and Jordan Henderson should both sit out, allowing for opportunities for Frank Onyeka and Vitaly Janelt in the midfield.

Changes could also come in attack, with Keane Lewis-Potter, Fabio Carvalho and Reiss Nelson pushing for opportunities, allowing Andrews to rest key man Dango Ouattara, Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade.

Grimsby Town possible starting lineup:

Pym; Rodgers, Warren, McJannet, Sweeney; McEachran, Green; Amaluzor, Walker, Vernam; Kabia

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Valdimarsson; Kayode, Pinnock, Ajer, Henry; Janelt, Onyeka, Jensen; Lewis-Potter, Lewis-Potter, Carvalho

We say: Grimsby Town 0-2 Brentford

Grimsby Town have fought valiantly in their cup run so far, but we see Tuesday's tie as a step too far and back a rotated Brentford side to come out on top at Blundell Park.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



