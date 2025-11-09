Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Chesterfield and Liverpool Under-21s, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Chesterfield's clash against visitors Liverpool Under-21s on Tuesday at SMH Group Stadium could be decisive in the race to advance out of the group stage of the EFL Trophy.

Following their 1-0 win against Burton Albion on October 7, the third-placed hosts have three points but are outside of the two qualification spots due to goal difference, though Tuesday's opponents are last in fourth place with no points and face the likely prospect of elimination.

Match preview

Chesterfield must avoid defeat on Tuesday as while they could qualify if Crewe Alexandra beat second-placed Burton Albion, who also have three points, their goal difference of minus one is six worse than Burton's.

The hosts are in 10th place in League Two with 24 points, but they were held to a frustrating 3-3 stalemate by 20th-placed Accrington Stanley on Saturday, coming back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 before ultimately conceding a third in the 76th minute.

Head coach Paul Cook has overseen an unbeaten streak of six games, guiding his team to three wins, though they have been held to three draws in their last four.

During their undefeated patch, the club kept three clean sheets, scored one goal in four of those matches and conceded five times overall.

The Spireiteshave played 10 games at home this term and have only suffered one loss and are unbeaten in eight at the stadium, emerging as victors on four occasions.

The visitors could qualify in the top two, but they would need to win by a considerable margin against their hosts, while also hoping that Burton lose against Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday.

Liverpool Under-21s are 21st in the Premier League 2 with 21 points after nine matchweeks, with the team losing 3-0 against West Ham United Under-21s on Friday.

That was the Reds' sixth clash in eight that they conceded at least two goals in, and they have not kept a clean sheet in 17 games, a period stretching back to February.

Manager Rob Page will be disappointed that his side's loss against West Ham ended a streak of two consecutive wins, as many as they had totalled in their prior 15.

Liverpool have experienced just one triumph in their past 10 on the road, with the team defeated in seven of those fixtures, including in four of their last five.

Team News

Chesterfield are likely to field a similar XI to the team that beat Burton Albion, with the likes of Kyle McFadzean and Janoi Donacien set to start in central defence.

In the middle of the pitch, Tom Naylor and John Fleck could be deployed in a double pivot, while Ronan Darcy is a candidate to play as an attacking midfielder.

Dilan Markanday and James Berry may appear either side of centre-forward Will Dickson.

Liverpool Under-21s may make changes to the team that started against West Ham, with Afolami Onanuga a possible replacement for Trent Kone Doherty on the left side of attack.

Calvin Ramsey's place in the XI as a right-back can be assumed, while centre-backs Wellity Lucky and Amara Nallo could feature.

Chesterfield possible starting lineup:

Boot; Daley-Campbell, McFadzean, Donacien, Lewis; Naylor, Fleck; Markanday, Darcy, Berry; Dickson

Liverpool Under-21s possible starting lineup:

Misciur, Ramsay, Lucky, Nallo, Ewing; Laffey, Morrison; Pilling, Gordon, Onanuga; Figueroa

We say: Chesterfield 2-1 Liverpool Under-21s

There is little reason to doubt the hosts' ability to get the better of Liverpool Under-21s, especially given the visitors have struggled away from home.

Chesterfield's performances at SMH Group Stadium have been excellent, and they should be expected to come though Tuesday's game with maximum points.

