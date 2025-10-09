Sports Mole previews Saturday's League Two clash between Chesterfield and Salford City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Chesterfield play host to Salford City on Saturday afternoon, looking for three points that could send them into the League Two playoff places.

The hosts enter the weekend in ninth place, while the sixth-placed visitors make the trip to Chesterfield with the hopes of breaking into the division's top three.

Match preview

At a time when Milton Keynes Dons occupy the last playoff spot, the likes of Chesterfield are among the teams striving to keep pace with them.

Paul Cook's side have conceded 13 goals in their last six league outings, but they managed to keep a clean sheet in Tuesday night's 1-0 EFL Trophy win over Burton Albion, offering a glimmer of defensive stability ahead of Saturday's clash.

Although inconsistent at times this season, Chesterfield are currently unbeaten in their last five home league games and will be looking to keep the run going.

After being thrashed 6-2 by Colchester United last time out, they will be hoping that their midweek win will be able to lift the mood at the SMH Group Stadium.

As for the Ammies, the away trip proves a tough test for Karl Robinson's team, who will be looking to get their seventh League Two win of the season.

Like Chesterfield, they also tasted EFL Trophy success on Tuesday night when a much-changed Salford side won 3-1 against Stockport County.

After experiencing opening-day defeat to Crewe Alexandra, Salford went on to lose just once in their next eight League Two games.

However, they have since endured successive league defeats to Bristol Rovers and Grimsby, slipping to sixth in the table.

Despite the back-to-back-losses, a win could see Salford move into the top three.

Chesterfield League Two form:

DLDDWL

Chesterfield form (all competitions):

LDDWLW

Salford City League Two form:

DWWWLL

Salford City form (all competitions):

WWWLLW

Team News

Will Grigg was forced off before half time in Chestefield's defeat to Colchester United, and although the injury is not as serious as first feared, he is expected to miss Saturday's clash.

Should Grigg miss out, it is likely Lee Bonis will replace him up front.

Janoi Donacien, who re-signed for the Spireites last month, played just over an hour in the EFL Trophy clash and could come in for his first league appearance since March.

No player has more assists than Liam Mandeville's five this season, and after scoring in his last League Two outing, Paul Cook is expected to rely on him once again for Saturday's clash.

Karl Robinson's side rotated heavily for their EFL Trophy fixture and are expected to make further changes ahead of their return to League Two action.

Mark Howard is likely to make way for Mackenzie Chapman in goal - with Matty Young called up by England Under-21s - while captain Luke Garbutt should return to the starting XI.

Daniel Udoh will also come back in and look to add to his two goals and four assists.

Chesterfield possible starting lineup:

Hemming; Tanton, Dunkley, Grimes, Gordon; Stirk, Fleck; Mandeville, Dickson, Dobra; Bonis

Salford City possible starting lineup:

Chapman; Cooper, Oluwo, Garbutt; Butcher, Turton, Grant, Austerfield, Harris; Woodburn, Udoh

We say: Chesterfield 2-2 Salford City

Both sides have shown vulnerabilities at the back this season, making it likely that the hosts and the visitors will find the back of the net on Saturday.

Chesterfield's strong home record suggests they will be tough to beat, but Salford's attacking threat should ensure neither team comes away with all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Calum Burrowes Written by

