Sports Mole previews Saturday's League Two clash between MK Dons and Salford City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

League Two promotion hopefuls MK Dons will face visitors Salford City at Stadium MK on Saturday in a match that will impact the top of the table.

Both come into the clash on the back of draws in the league, with the fifth-placed hosts' 2-2 stalemate with Barnet last Saturday seeing them enter the weekend with 25 points, one point fewer than fourth-placed Salford.

Match preview

MK Dons should be credited for coming back from a 2-0 deficit against Barnet, but they were fortunate that their goalscorers were clinical on the day given they produced just three shots on target after they conceded their second in the 28th minute.

In fact, 17 of the other 23 teams in the division have generated more shots (159), though they have scored at least two goals in four of their last six games in all competitions.

Paul Warne's side have been leaky at the other end of the pitch, conceding 10 goals in their past four matches, but it should be noted that six of those goals came in the EFL Trophy and FA Cup.

The Dons' overall record has been poor of late considering they have lost two, drawn one and won just one of their four most recent fixtures, contrasting with their form in League Two given they have claimed victory in four of their last six in the fourth tier while only losing once.

Stadium MK has not been a safe haven for the hosts, who have been defeated in five of their last seven at the ground, but they have at least managed to get the better of opponents in their last two matches in League Two at home.

Salford played out a dull 0-0 stalemate with Cambridge United in the league on November 8, subsequently winning 4-2 against Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-21s on Tuesday.

That game extended their unbeaten streak to five matches in all competitions, and it was their fourth triumph in that period.

The Ammies' record in front of goal has been poor, with the club failing to find the back of the net in three of their past six fixtures in League Two.

Boss Karl Robinson will hope for a repeat of his side's 2024-25 clashes with MK Dons given they won both encounters 1-0.

Salford emerged as 2-1 victors when they faced Gillingham away from home on October 25, whereas they had been beaten in their prior two on the road.

Team News

MK Dons goalkeeper Connal Trueman is certain to feature, though he will need help from central defenders Jack Sanders, Marvin Ekpiteta and Luke Offord if they are to keep a clean sheet.

William Collar, Liam Kelly and Alex Gilbey are likely to marshal midfield, while Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could start in an attacking role alongside Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

Salford shot-stopper Matthew Young is set to start between the posts behind a three-man defence of Oliver Turton, Adebola Oluwo and Luke Garbutt.

If the visitors continue to deploy a midfield three, the most likely candidates to appear in the middle of the pitch are Brandon Cooper, Matt Butcher and Jorge Grant.

Kelly N'Mai and Daniel Udoh both picked up yellow cards against Cambridge, but the forwards will hope to be more productive in the final third on the weekend.

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

Trueman; Sanders, Ekpiteta, Offord; Nemane, Collar, Kelly, Gilbey, Mellish; Mendez-Laing, Hepburn-Murphy

Salford City possible starting lineup:

Young; Turton, Oluwo, Garbutt; Longelo, Cooper, Butcher, Grant, Harris; Udoh, N'Mai

We say: MK Dons 1-2 Salford City

MK Dons have had to rely on clinical finishing to get by in the last weeks, but their luck could take a turn on Saturday.

Salford have not been strong in attack, but their form has been excellent recently, so it would not be surprising if they emerged as narrow victors.

