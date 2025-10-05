Preview: Reading vs MK Dons - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Reading and MK Dons, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Separated by three points in Southern section Group D of the EFL Trophy, Reading and MK Dons lock horns at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Royals took down West Ham United's Under-21s 3-1 in their second game of the tournament, whereas their opponents were pummelled 5-1 by the Young Irons in their tournament opener.

Match preview

Used to the upper echelons of the Championship and - briefly - the Premier League, Reading's EFL Cup history is unsurprisingly modest, as the Royals contest just their sixth campaign in the tournament since its inception in 1983.

Semi-finalists in 1983, the Berkshire outfit have failed to pull up trees during the most recent editions of the competition, suffering a last-16 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties in 2024 before a second-round exit to Walsall earlier this year.

Knockout glory is hardly high on Noel Hunt's priorities while Reading pursue promotion in League One, but the Royals are currently poised to reach the second round of the EFL Trophy after taking a respectable three points from their opening two clashes.

An agonising 3-2 loss to Swindon Town first up preceded a 3-1 success over West Ham's young guns on matchday two, where the Royals were behind for almost an hour before a second-half surge carried them into second place in the section.

The beating of group leaders West Ham represents the second match in a three-game unbeaten run for Hunt's side, who have played out back-to-back draws with Stockport County and Mansfield Town in their last two League One fixtures, but Reading are still competing at the lower end of the third-tier table.

One more dissatisfactory result could drop Reading into the League One demotion zone, whereas MK Dons have already put themselves in a strong position to play third-tier football next season, currently residing in a playoff spot in the League Two table.

Eighteen points from 11 fixtures is enough for sixth place in the rankings for Paul Warne's men, who lost their way with a five-game winless run between August 30 and September 20 but have responded with back-to-back triumphs.

Shrewsbury Town and Gillingham have succumbed to the Dons' superiority over the past two League Two gameweeks, but the less said about their maiden EFL Trophy game of the 2025-26 campaign, the better.

Indeed, the visitors were hit for five by West Ham's Under-21s on September 16 - leaving them as the only team still on zero points in Group D - but one positive performance will lift Warne's men into top-two contention.

However, MK Dons only have one positive result to show from four previous games against Reading - a 1-0 Championship win in 2016 - and the Royals were 3-2 victors when the sides last clashed in a 2023 FA Cup showdown.

Team News

Reading's victory over West Ham Under-21s came at a slight cost, as midfielder Tivonge Rushesha came off with an injury in the 80th minute of the contest and has not been involved in a matchday squad since.

The Royals are also working without Paudie O'Connor, Mamadi Camara and Derrick Williams for the time being, but all three are progressing well in their recoveries, and Camara could even return from his ankle concern within a couple of weeks.

Under-21s talents Jacob Borgnis and Jeremiah Okine-Peters were on target during the beating of West Ham in the EFL Trophy, although Hunt may side with a more experienced side against senior opposition.

Meanwhile, MK Dons have been navigating through an injury crisis in recent weeks, one which worsened in the 24 hours leading up to kick off against Gillingham at the weekend.

Scott Hogan suffered an injury in the warm-up to the fixture, while Rushian Hepburn-Murphy hurt himself the day before the game, and it would be a shock to see both men involved here.

Gethin Jones, Kane Wilson, Aaron Collins, Joe Tomlinson and Jack Sanders are also taking up spaces in a packed MK Dons infirmary.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Stevens; Abrefa, Dorsett, Stickland, Jacob; Savage, Wing, Elliott; Ritchie, O'Mahony, Ehibhatiomhan

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

Trueman; Offord, Tripp, Maguire, Mellish; Gibley, Kelly, Crowley; Leko, Paterson, Mendez-Laing

We say: Reading 2-1 MK Dons

Goals at both ends ought to be a guarantee on Tuesday night, as Reading have just one clean sheet to show from 15 games in 2025-26, while MK Dons are without a shut-out in nine.

Ultimately, the visitors' perpetual fitness concerns may cost them, as Reading seal the victory that seals their place in round two.

