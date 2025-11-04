Sports Mole previews Thursday's League One clash between Reading and Stevenage, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Leam Richardson takes charge of his first League One game as Reading manager when they host high-flying Stevenage on Thursday night.

Both sides were in FA Cup action at the weekend, with the Royals left stunned by an incredible Carlisle United fightback, while Boro were eliminated after Chesterfield beat them 1-0.

Match preview

Returning to the dugout for the first time in 18 months, Richardson took over after Noel Hunt was relieved of his duties at the end of October, leaving Reading 19th in League One with 15 points.

Goals from Lewis Wing and Mark O'Mahoney appeared to have booked the Royals' place in the second round of the FA Cup, however second-half substitute Regan Linney struck twice in stoppage time and again in extra time to complete a sensational turnaround for National League Carlisle.

Although Richardson would have liked to get off to a winning start, maintaining League One survival and building momentum in the third tier will be priority for the former Rotherham United manager.

Reading come into Thursday's League One encounter having lost just one in their last five matches, drawing three and winning only once, and will be hoping to find the cutting edge needed to claim three points against one of the division's most in-form sides.

Victory could lift the Royals five points clear of the relegation zone and give the Berkshire-based side some much-needed momentum.

As for Stevenage, they have emerged as the surprise package in League One, producing a start that indicates they could mount a genuine challenge to the Championship by May.

Winning eight, drawing and losing two of their first 12 matches, they sit fourth in the table on 26 points.

A win against struggling Reading could send them top, still with two games in hand on the current top-two sides, Stockport County and Bradford City.

In their last league outing, Stevenage were held to a 1-1 draw by Bradford City and failed to pick up any points against Lincoln City in the previous match, so Alex Revell will be looking to get back to winning ways before their form becomes a concern.

They boast the best defence in League One and have conceded more than one goal just twice this season, highlighting how their confidence at the back has been key to their early-season success.

Boro have played just one away league game since the end of September but maintain a strong record on the road, which they will hope to extend against a side they have not lost to in their last four meetings.

Reading League One form:

D D D L W D

Reading form (all competitions):

W D L W D L

Stevenage League One form:

D W W W L D

Stevenage form (all competitions):

W W L W D L

Team News

Richardson is unlikely to have a finalised starting XI in mind, having made changes for their FA Cup tie, he could make further adjustments here.

Derrick WiIliams returned from injury for their last league game but did feature in the cup, he is likely to be back in the fold for this one.

Matt Ritchie has missed the last two matches through injury, so Daniel Kyerewaa is expected to retain his spot on the right.

As for Stevenage, they have appeared to come away with no new injury concerns, however, they did make a number of changes for their home tie against Chesterfield and will likely do the same for this League One encounter.

Captain Carl Piergianni is likely to pair up alongside Charlie Goode at the back again with Jamie Reid keeping his spot up top and looking to add to his five goals so far this campaign.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Stevens; Abrefa, O'Connor, Williams, Jacob; Wing, Savage, Kyerewaa, Elliott, Lane; Ehibhatiomhan

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Pattenden, Goode, Piergianni, Freestone; Houghton, White; Roberts, Kemp, Lubala; Reid

We say: Reading 1-2 Stevenage

Under new management, Reading will be an unknown quantity heading into Thursday night's game but will know they will have to be at their best to get anything against a Stevenage side who have lost just two League One games all season. With the chance to go top, we expect the away side to come away with all three points in a tight affair, with their defence standing firm once again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



