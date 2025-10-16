Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Lincoln City and Stevenage, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Stevenage make the trip to Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon looking to strengthen their hold of top spot in the League One table.

However, their hosts sit just four points adrift of them in the standings, despite being down in sixth position.

Match preview

Having pushed Chelsea all the way in their EFL Cup third round tie, Michael Skubala would have hoped that the level of performance would be continued in League One.

While that was the case in a 3-0 victory over bottom-club Peterborough United in the following fixture, Lincoln suffered defeat at home to Exeter City last time out.

A 94th-minute goal from Kevin McDonald condemned the Imps to a 1-0 loss at Sincil Bank, the first time that they had lost on home territory in the league during 2025-26.

Such are the narrow margins at the top of the standings is that Lincoln would have sat in second with victory in that fixture, as well as providing them with a chance to go top on Saturday.

That is all hearsay now, but the three-match third-tier winning streak that was put together prior to the Exeter fixture should stand Skubala's team in good stead.

At a time when Lincoln possess the seventh-best home record in the division, they are facing opponents in Stevenage who have accumulated 10 points from a possible 15 on the road.

Most notably, Stevenage sit at the top of the table with 25 points from 10 fixtures, also holding a game in hand on the chasing pack.

Six wins and one draw have been posted from their most recent seven fixtures, the most recent league success being a 2-0 victory over Luton Town.

Conceding just eight times in 10 games has laid the foundations for Alex Revell's team, but just four points separating the top six means that they cannot afford any complacency if they want to remain in the hunt for a first-ever promotion to the Championship.

Lincoln City League One form:

D D W W W L

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

W W L W W L

Stevenage League One form:

L W D W W W

Stevenage form (all competitions):

W D W W W W

Team News

Despite defeat to Exeter, Skubala may be prepared to line up with the same Lincoln XI for this fixture.

However, Justin Obikwu is in contention for a first league start of the campaign having netted twice from 53 minutes spread across four substitute outings.

Although he is the club's top goalscorer with four strikes, James Collins may be the player to drop out of the team in that scenario.

Stevenage attacker Jordan Roberts could earn a recall on the right flank having scored against Luton, Beryly Lubala likely to drop to the substitutes' bench.

Barring any late fitness issues, that may prove to be the solitary change made by Revell as he shows preference to familiarity with five players having started every league match.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Jackson, Bradley, Reach; Street, Varfolomieiev, Bayliss, House; Draper, Obikwu

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wildin, Sweeney, Goode, Freestone; Houghton, White; Roberts, Kemp, Campbell; Reid

We say: Lincoln City 1-1 Stevenage

While Stevenage are arguably the favourites to come through this contest, we cannot ignore the physical qualities that Lincoln bring to their performances. With that in mind, the home side are getting our backing to earn a share of the spoils, a result that may suit both teams.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

