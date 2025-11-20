[monks data]
By
Preview:Wycombe vs Lincoln - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Wycombe Wanderers play host to Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon in League One, with victory potentially lifting them as high as eighth. 

As for the Imps, their impressive start to the season means that a win could see them move top of the table. 


Match preview

Last time out, Wycombe extended their unbeaten League One run to six matches with a 0-0 draw away to Port Vale. 

Michael Duff, who took charge at Adams Park halfway through September replacing Mike Dodds, has enjoyed an excellent start, boasting a 61.5% win rate from his 13 games in charge. 

So far in November, the Wanderers remain unbeaten, recording an FA Cup win over Plymouth Argyle, a 4-1 league victory over Leyton Orient, a 3-0 away win in the EFL Trophy vs. Gillingham, and a draw against Darren Moore's Valiants.

Their good run in the third tier has lifted them out of the relegation zone, five points clear of 21st, and sitting 14th with 20 points from their 16 games. 

One notable improvement in recent weeks has been the defence, in all competitions Wycombe have conceded just three times in their last eight, a run which includes a cup tie against Premier League Fulham. 

Steering the ship since his arrival, Duff will be hoping to claim a ninth win in 14 matches and turn the team's early-season struggles into a potential push for the playoffs. 

Michael Skubala, manager of Lincoln City, during pre-season on July 22, 2025

Lincoln City, meanwhile, have enjoyed an excellent start to the season following a mid-table finish in League One last year. 

Following a poor 3-0 defeat away to Rotherham United, the Imps were able to respond with the help of an own goal against Doncaster Rovers. 

Sixteen games in, Michael Skubala's men have won eight, drawn four and lost four, with the Imps sitting second on 28 points. 

A ninth league win of the season could be enough to send them top of the pile, although current leaders Stockport County do have a game in hand on the Lincolnshire-based side. 

Their form on the road has been less formidable than at home, with 11 points away compared to 17 on their own soil, a record they will aim to improve as they enter matchweek 17.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

D W D W W D

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

W D W W W D

Lincoln City League One form:

L W L D L W 

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

L D L L W W


Team News

Cauley Woodrow of Wycombe Wanderers scores the second goal during the FA Cup match

Wycombe Wanderers appear to have come away from their scoreless draw with Port Vale unscathed and have the luxury of naming the same XI once again. 

With four goals in his last five in all competitions, Cauley Woodrow is expected to lead the line once again for Duff's side. 

Luke Leahy sits second for most assists in League one and should start for the 17th consecutive League One game.

Lincoln City also appear to have no added injuries following their latest game and could also name the same XI. 

Ben House did return to the side following an injury and could push for a start with George Wickens to start once again in goal. 

A solid backline of Tendayi Darikwa, Tom Hamer, Sonny Bradley and Adam Reach are expected to start together once more. 

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Casey, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Henderson, Leahy; Onyedinma, Lowry, Bell; Woodrow

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens, Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Reach; McGrandles, Bayliss; Street, Draper, Okoronkwo; Collins


SM words green background

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Lincoln City


 

With Wycombe in great form and Lincoln looking to go top, Saturday's contest is tough to call. We expect a closely-fought game with the Wanderers extending their unbeaten run in the league to seven as the points are shared at Adams Park. 

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Written by
Calum Burrowes
