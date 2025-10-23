Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Leyton Orient and Lincoln City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to move away from the relegation zone, Leyton Orient play host to Lincoln City in League One on Saturday.

Losing 1-0 to Rotherham United last time out, the O's sit one point outside the relegation zone, while victory for the Imps could send them top of the table.

Match preview

After losing last season's League One playoff final, Leyton Orient have endured a disappointing follow-up campaign, collecting four wins, two draws and seven defeats to sit 15th with 14 points.

Richie Wellens' side recently recorded an emphatic 4-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers, but they were unable to build on that result, falling to a 1-0 defeat last weekend.

The triumph over Doncaster was also their first win at Brisbane Road since August, showing that their home ground has not yet become the fortress they would hope for.

Orient's defence has been a concern, conceding 23 goals already, more than any other side in the division.

Despite that, they remain one of the league's top-scoring teams, offering a platform to build upon as they look to climb away from the bottom four.

Entering their 14th matchweek, they will be desperate to claim a fifth League One win of the season and move clear of danger.

Lincoln City arrive in East London following a 1-0 victory over Stevenage in League One, courtesy of Rob Street's first league goal for the club.

That result marked their seventh league win of the campaign, with three draws and two defeats placing Michael Skubala's men sixth on 24 points.

The Imps' defensive organisation has been a major factor in their success so far, conceding only 10 goals, a record bettered only by Stevenage.

Since losing to AFC Wimbledon on matchweek two, Lincoln have gone unbeaten away from home and will look to continue that fine form.

They have failed to score in only two games across all competitions, suggesting a balanced and efficient side at both ends of the pitch.

Lincoln have also enjoyed the upper hand in recent meetings between the clubs, winning six of the last seven.

Leyton Orient League One form:

D L L L W L

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

L L L W W L

Lincoln City League One form:

D W W W L W

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

W L W W L W

Team News

Leyton Orient came through their trip to Rotherham without any new injuries, meaning Wellens may name an unchanged starting XI.

Goalkeeper Tommy Simkin returned from international duty for the last game but was dropped to the bench, so Killian Cahill could therefore retain his place between the posts.

Charlie Wellens, who signed a new two-year deal earlier this week, is expected to continue in midfield, while in-form forward Dominic Ballard should once again partner Aaron Connolly in attack.

As for Lincoln City, with no fresh injury concerns, Skubala is likely to stick with the same starting XI that defeated Stevenage 1-0.

The only possible change could see Justin Obikwu handed a first start of the season after several lively substitute appearances have produced a couple of goals in recent games.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Cahill; Beckles, Happe, Simpson; Clare, Bakinson, El Mizouni, Adaramola, Wellens; Ballard, Connolly

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Reach; Bayliss, McGrandles; Hackett, Draper, House; Street

We say: Leyton Orient 1-3 Lincoln City

Given Lincoln's strong away record and Orient's struggles at home, the visitors appear favourites to take all three points at Brisbane Road. Having scored in all but two games this season, the Imps should have enough quality to record another convincing victory on Saturday afternoon.

