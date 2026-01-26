Liverpool transfer news: Conflicting Adam Wharton claims emerge after contract 'green light'

By Ben Knapton | 26 Jan 2026 16:13 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 16:38

The truth behind Liverpool's supposed pursuit of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has apparently been revealed following claims that a transfer was edging closer to completion.

The England international is expected to be one of the hottest properties on the midfield market this summer, when Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid and Barcelona could all vie for his services.

Earlier on Monday, it was claimed that the reigning Premier League champions had stolen a march in the race, and Wharton had given the green light to a five-year contract with Arne Slot's side.

Current Reds midfielder Curtis Jones has been linked with a shock move to Tottenham Hotspur this month, while Wataru Endo is not a long-term option and could even be let go this summer.

While Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have been the first-choice pairing under Slot, Wharton is seen as a capable competitor for both players thanks to his rapid rise to fame at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool 'not closing in' on Adam Wharton transfer

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside giants are not closing in on the signing of the former Blackburn Rovers man, contrary to previous reports.

Not only have Liverpool not agreed a deal with Wharton, the report adds that the Englishman is not even seen as an active target for the Reds, who are prioritising other areas at present.

The news will come as a significant boost to both Man Utd and Spurs, although it remains to be seen whether Liverpool rekindle their interest in Wharton when the summer transfer window rolls around.

The 21-year-old has registered eight assists in 74 games for Palace since his arrival in early 2024, including three helpers from 31 appearances in the current campaign.

Wharton was sent off in Sunday's 3-1 Premier League defeat to Chelsea, though, receiving two yellow cards in the space of just five minutes at Selhurst Park.

Could Liverpool sign anyone in January transfer window?

Liverpool sealing a deal for Wharton this month would have been hard to believe, as a Palace side who have just lost Marc Guehi are in no position to let another big name leave midway through the season.

In any case, defence is where the Premier League champions' issues lie, as Slot was left with just one available centre-back by the end of Saturday's 3-2 loss to Bournemouth following Joe Gomez's injury.

However, with Andrew Robertson now set to stay at Anfield after the Reds pulled the plug on his possible move to Tottenham, the chances of Liverpool bolstering their ranks with any new signings this month are slim.

Slot's side are rumoured to be interested in Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, but Chelsea are at the head of the queue for the Frenchman, who has also caught the attention of Bayern Munich.

Liverpool could easily get outbid in January as they spare their resources for the summer, so the Anfield faithful should brace themselves for no major arrivals between now and February 2.