Preview: Bologna vs Hellas Verona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 06 Mar 2026 07:45 , Last updated: 06 Mar 2026 08:48

Following five straight wins across all competitions, Bologna intend to keep their hot streak going when they host Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Having beaten 19th-placed Pisa on Monday evening, the Rossoblu return to Stadio Dall'Ara for a clash with Serie A's rock-bottom side.

Match preview

Bologna endured a dismal end to 2025 and started the new year in a similar vein, but they have recently turned a corner, starting to revive an ailing campaign.

Having just booked a place in the Europa League's last 16 by beating SK Brann 1-0 both home and away, Vincenzo Italiano's side then posted their third straight Serie A win on Monday.

With second-half stoppage time approaching, Jens Odgaard's stunning strike secured maximum points in Pisa, making it five wins on the spin for the Emilian club.

Crucially, Bologna have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four matches, stemming the tide of cheap goals conceded during their downturn.

However, last year's Coppa Italia winners still look unlikely to earn a domestic return route to Europe, leaving the Europa League as their main focus.

Before meeting compatriots Roma in the round of 16 - with the home leg taking place next Thursday - they must face another member of Serie A's bottom two.

Ahead of this week's contest, Bologna have won their last two league meetings with Verona - both at Stadio Bentegodi - and four of the last five.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

During that run, Verona did win on their most recent visit to the Dall'Ara, recording a 3-2 victory in December 2024.

That result ultimately helped them stay afloat in Italy's top flight for another season, but the Gialloblu could be Serie B-bound within the next few months.

Cruelly beaten by Romelu Lukaku's late goal last weekend, Verona suffered a 2-1 home defeat to reigning champions Napoli, extending their winless streak to 12 league games.

Stuck to the foot of the standings on just 15 points, they are nine shy of safety with 11 rounds remaining.

Having last tasted success at the tail end of 2025, Paolo Sammarco's appointment as interim head coach has failed to make an impact, with just one point claimed from his four matches so far.

Before Hellas head for Emilia-Romagna, they hold the joint-worst away record in Serie A this season - along with fellow strugglers Pisa - posting eight points and just one win to date.

Furthermore, a meagre tally of eight goals from 14 away fixtures suggests they will have a tough time beating Bologna.

Bologna Serie A form:

L L L W W W

Bologna form (all competitions):

L W W W W W

Hellas Verona Serie A form:

L L D L L L

Team News

© Imago

Italiano is still missing first choice left-back Juan Miranda due to injury, but Charalampos Lykogiannis has resumed full training and can compete with Nadir Zortea and Joao Mario for selection.

The latter was withdrawn against Pisa, citing a minor knee problem, so he may yet join Miranda, Torbjorn Heggem and Thijs Dallinga on the sidelines, while Remo Freuler is suspended.

Santiago Castro and Riccardo Orsolini are Bologna's joint-top scorers with seven Serie A goals, followed by Odgaard on five; all three were on target in January's reverse fixture.

However, that was Orsolini's lone strike in his last 12 league matches, so Federico Bernardeschi has recently been preferred on the right flank.

Verona's main marksman is Gift Orban, with seven goals in his first Serie A campaign, and the Hoffenheim loanee now returns after serving a two-match ban.

Libyan midfielder Al-Musrati is also back from suspension, but Sammarco still has a long absence list to deal with.

Suat Serdar, Antoine Bernede, Tobias Slotsager, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Pol Lirola are all injured; Sandi Lovric and Rafik Belghali remain doubts.

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Skorupski; De Silvestri, Lucumi, Casale, Zortea; Ferguson, Moro, Sohm; Bernardeschi, Castro, Rowe

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Edmundsson, Nelsson, Valentini; Oyegoke, Harroui, Gagliardini, Akpa-Akpro, Bradaric; Bowie, Orban

We say: Bologna 2-0 Hellas Verona

While Bologna are building momentum at a crucial phase of the season, goal-shy Verona seem doomed to the drop.

Even though the hosts may have half an eye on next week's big Europa League contest, they should still get the job done on home turf.

