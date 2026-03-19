Thursday's Europa League predictions and previews including Aston Villa vs. Lille, FC Midtjylland vs. Nottingham Forest

By Matt Law | 19 Mar 2026 00:00

Today's Europa League predictions include Aston Villa's home clash with Lille, in addition to Nottingham Forest's trip to FC Midtjylland.

© Imago / Pro Shots

Seeking a place in the Europa League quarter-finals for the second consecutive season, Lyon welcome Celta Vigo to the Groupama Stadium on Thursday night for the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The French outfit snatched a late equaliser in the first leg to leave the contest finely poised, while the Sky Blues must now regroup after letting a lead slip on home soil.

We say: Lyon 2-1 Celta Vigo (Lyon win 3-2 on aggregate)

Despite Celta Vigo’s attacking threat, Lyon’s home advantage and the momentum gained from their late equaliser give them the edge. The hosts are expected to edge a tight contest and progress on aggregate.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lyon vs. Celta Vigo, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / SUSA

Nottingham Forest will be looking to overturn a one-goal first-leg deficit when they travel to Denmark to face FC Midtjylland at MCH Arena for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night.

Five months after losing 3-2 to the Wolves in the League Phase, the Tricky Trees were beaten again by a 1-0 scoreline at the City Ground last week.

We say: FC Midtjylland 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Midtjylland win 2-1 on aggregate)

Nottingham Forest’s shot converted rate of 8.4% in all competitions this season is a major concern, but they have favoured playing on the road in recent weeks and will need to adopt an attack-minded approach if they wish to prevail in Denmark.

However, Midtjylland have won all four of their home fixtures in the Europa League this season, conceding just one goal in the process, and having already frustrated the Tricky Trees twice in this competition, we are backing the hosts to secure an aggregate victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for FC Midtjylland vs. Nottingham Forest, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Battling for a place in the Europa League's quarter-finals, Freiburg will welcome Belgian giants Genk to Europa-Park Stadion on Thursday for the second leg of their round of 16 tie.

Die Breisgau-Brasilianer will need to overturn their 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Blue-White from last week's the first leg.

We say: Freiburg 1-1 Genk (Genk win 2-1 on aggregate)

Freiburg's immense home record suggests that they could put up a serious fight as they aim to overturn their one-goal deficit.

However, Genk have been similarly strong on the road in Europe this season, and given that even a draw would be enough to see them through, they could hold out to reach the quarter-finals.

> Click here to read our full preview for Freiburg vs. Genk, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / NurPhoto

In the driving seat of this Europa League round-of-16 tie, Porto look to seal passage to the quarter-finals as they welcome Stuttgart to Estadio do Dragao on Thursday for the second leg.

Francesco Farioli’s men head into this clash with a one-goal advantage after securing a 2-1 victory in Germany last week, in what was the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

We say: Porto 2-1 Stuttgart (Porto win 4-2 on aggregate)

Having ended the first leg on the front foot, Stuttgart will carry belief into the return fixture as they look to overturn the deficit, though that approach could leave space for a Porto side that has repeatedly found ways to grind out results this season.

That makes this a tough assignment for the visitors, whose last three defeats on the road came when they failed to score more than once, and with the hosts so reliable at the Dragao, Porto are backed to secure another win and progress.

> Click here to read our full preview for Porto vs. Stuttgart, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Gribaudi

Finely balanced after last week's first leg, Roma and Bologna will decide their all-Italian Europa League tie on Thursday, when they reconvene at Stadio Olimpico.

Vying for a place in the quarter-finals - where either Lille or Aston Villa will await - their last-16 clash began with a tight 1-1 draw.

We say: Roma 1-0 Bologna (Roma win 2-1 on aggregate)

After posting two defeats and a draw from three consecutive away games, Roma return to the Olimpico, where they usually raise their game in front of a partisan home crowd.

While Bologna were better in the first leg, their hosts have plenty of recent European knockout experience and should narrowly edge over the line.

> Click here to read our full preview for Roma vs. Bologna, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Sportimage

Seeking to reach a European quarter-final for the third successive season, Aston Villa welcome Lille to Villa Park for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night.

The Midlands club boast a slender one-goal first-leg advantage after a second-half header from Ollie Watkins sealed a 1-0 victory in France last week.

We say: Aston Villa 2-1 Lille (Aston Villa win 3-1 on aggregate)

Lille can take confidence from their comeback heroics against Red Star in the previous round, but they will be up against it when they face an Aston Villa outfit who have excelled in the Europa League this term and will be regarded as favourites on Thursday.

Villa have struggled on the domestic front in recent weeks, but Emery should still name a strong enough lineup that can outscore their French counterparts and secure their spot in the quarter-finals.

> Click here to read our full preview for Aston Villa vs. Lille, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Real Betis will welcome Panathinaikos to La Cartuja for Thursday's Europa League last-16 clash.

The Greek side carry a narrow lead into the second leg after claiming a 1-0 victory in last week's meeting in Athens.

We say: Real Betis 2-0 Panathinaikos (Betis win 2-1 on aggregate)

Betis may be playing at a temporary home while redevelopment work goes on at the Benito Villamarin, but they have made La Cartuja something of a fortress in Europe this season, and we think they will make full use of home advantage to turn the last-16 tie in their favour.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Betis vs. Panathinaikos, including team news and predicted lineups