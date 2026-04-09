Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Exeter City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 09 Apr 2026 12:47

Plymouth Argyle play host to Exeter City in the Devon derby looking for the win that may move the club into the playoffs.

At a time when the Pilgrims sit in seventh place in the League One table, the Grecians make the trip to Home Park sitting in 21st spot and two points adrift of safety.

Match preview

When Plymouth lost to Rotherham United at the end of February, a playoff bid seemingly remained out of the question.

However, Tom Cleverley's team have delivered 16 points from eight matches to move to within two points of sixth-placed Stevenage, albeit having played a game more.

The 3-0 victory at Barnsley on Easter Monday was the perfect response to suffering a 2-1 defeat to Bolton Wanderers three days earlier.

With four wins and three clean sheets across a six-game period, momentum is on Plymouth's side, but they can ill-afford many more dropped points considering that Stockport County in fifth position also possess a match in hand.

Despite winning four of their last five fixtures at Home Park, Plymouth remain with just the 16th-best home record (30 points from 21 matches) in the division.

© Imago / IMAGO / PPAUK

Meanwhile, Matt Taylor breathed a sigh of relief on Easter Monday when Exeter finally ended a 15-game winless streak.

Aware that defeat would have left their opponents realistically out of trouble, Exeter recorded a 3-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers to kick-start their survival bid.

Exeter now sit just two points away from moving outside of the relegation zone and within four points of 15th position.

Furthermore, Exeter have conceded just one goal across a three-match period, a further indication that Taylor's players have brought into his style of play.

Nevertheless, the Grecians have suffered four successive away defeats in League One, with their last such triumph coming at bottom club Port Vale on January 24.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

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Exeter City League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Barring any fresh injury concerns, Cleverley could name the same Plymouth XI from the win at Oakwell.

Owen Oseni and Lorent Tolaj, who have seven and 14 goals to their name respectively, were rested after netting their team's three goals versus the Tykes.

Although Aribim Pepple missed the trip to Yorkshire with a calf injury, he should return to the squad for this game.

Meanwhile, Taylor must decide whether to recall Josh Magennis after his goal as a substitute versus Doncaster.

Either Magennis or Jack Aitchison could replace Carlos Mendes Gomes, who suffered a knock last time out.

If Ed James is brought out of the team after his first league start since August, Luca Woodhouse may be recalled in defence.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Ross, Mitchell, Harding; Curtis, Boateng, Paterson, Dale; Oseni, Tolaj

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Bycroft; McMillan, James, Sweeney, Andrew; Cummins, Brierley; Niskanen, Cole, Gomes; Wareham

We say: Plymouth Argyle 3-0 Exeter City

Having finally ended their winless streak, and in some style, too, Exeter will be confident of upsetting the odds at Plymouth. However, we cannot back against Cleverley's side at Home Park, and we expect a ruthless display from one of the form teams in the division.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.