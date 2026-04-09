Preview: Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 09 Apr 2026 12:35

Blackburn Rovers make the trip to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City looking for the win that may prove enough to secure survival come the end of the season.

At a time when Rovers sit in 19th position in the Championship table, the Potters are in 13th and trying to make a late push for a top-10 finish.

Match preview

Sitting in 13th place in the standings, Stoke are currently on course for their best Championship finish since relegation from the Premier League in 2017-18.

Nevertheless, Mark Robins is receiving criticism from the club's supporters after a run of seven matches that has included four defeats.

The latest of those came at Derby County on Easter Monday, the Potters going down by a 2-0 scoreline and leaving them four points behind ninth place.

Stoke have now suffered five consecutive away defeats in the Championship, losing a total of 11 times from 21 such fixtures in 2025-26.

Fortunately for Robins, Stoke have put together a five-match unbeaten streak at the bet365 Stadium, collecting 11 points from a possible 15.

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Furthermore, they have also scored at least twice in all five encounters, something that will not go unnoticed by a Blackburn outfit becoming known for their battling qualities.

Michael O'Neill, a former manager of Stoke, has guided Rovers to eight points from their last four fixtures.

Three successive clean sheets have been kept against Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion.

Holding the Baggies to a goalless draw on Easter Monday is enough to keep Blackburn six points above the relegation zone with five matches remaining.

Blackburn also make the trip to Staffordshire having posted back-to-back away victories and winning three of their last five such encounters.

Stoke City Championship form:

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Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago

Robins could decide to revert back to the Stoke XI that started the win over Sheffield Wednesday prior to their poor performance at Pride Park.

That would see Aaron Cresswell, Million Manhoef return in defence and the final third respectively, with teenager Syd Agina and Tomas Rigo dropping out.

Bae Jun-ho looks likely to miss out having been substituted versus Derby after his earlier introduction from the bench.

Scott Wharton will have a hamstring injury assessed after the Blackburn defender was withdrawn at half time against West Brom.

O'Neill could choose to change formation if Wharton misses out. If that is the case, Yuri Ribeiro could come into the team.

Mathias Jorgensen may be considered for a recall down the middle of the attack.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Bazunu; Lawal, Phillips, Cresswell; Thomas, Nzonzi, Seko, Bocat; Manhoef, Rak-Sakyi; Cisse

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Atcheson, Wharton, McLoughlin; Alebiosu, Forshaw, Baradji, Pickering; Morishita, Cantwell; Ohashi

We say: Stoke City 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Given the cushion that they hold over the relegation zone, Blackburn would take a point if it was handed to them beforehand. Although Stoke have recently impressed in the Potteries, we feel that the visitors will battle their way to a share of the spoils, heaping further pressure on the chasing pack in the process.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.