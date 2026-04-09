Barcelona vs. Espanyol: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's side in Catalan derby at Camp Nou

By Matt Law | 09 Apr 2026 12:06 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 12:08

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is expected to make changes to his starting side for Saturday's La Liga contest with Espanyol at Camp Nou.

The hosts will enter the match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Barcelona are set to be without the services of Pedri, with the Spain international reporting discomfort in his hamstring during the clash with Atletico, which could open the door for Gavi to make his first start since last August.

Gavi played the whole second period against Atletico after replacing Pedri and could now be introduced for the first whistle.

Frenkie de Jong may make his long-awaited return to the squad, having recovered from a hamstring injury, but Marc Bernal (ankle) remains a major doubt, while Andreas Christensen (knee) and Raphinha (hamstring) are not available.

Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres could all come in for starts following the Champions League clash with Atletico, as Flick will have one eye on the second leg in the Spanish capital next week.

Robert Lewandowski is unlikely to start, while Marcus Rashford could also drop out of the side, with Dani Olmo potentially being selected down the left.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Balde; E Garcia, Gavi; Yamal, F Lopez, OImo; F Torres