Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Espanyol: Pedri, Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Bernal latest

By Matt Law | 09 Apr 2026 10:07 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 10:12

Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways when they resume their La Liga campaign at home to Espanyol on Saturday evening.

Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, seven points clear of their bitter rivals with eight games left to play.

However, the Catalan outfit will enter the match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Espanyol, who occupy 10th spot in Spain's top flight.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Osasuna)

Raphinha suffered a hamstring injury while representing Brazil during the March international break, and the attacker will be on the sidelines until the start of next month.

Andreas Christensen

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this year - the Denmark international's contract is also due to expire at the end of the campaign, so he may have played his last game for the club.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Espanyol)

De Jong was again absent against Atletico on Wednesday night, but the Netherlands international, who has been missing since the end of February with a hamstring issue, could be back in the squad against Espanyol this weekend.

© Iconsport

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Espanyol)

Pedri has emerged as a major doubt for the Catalan derby, having been forced off at the interval of Wednesday's clash with Atletico due to a suspected hamstring injury.

Marc Bernal

© Imago / IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Espanyol)

Bernal is a major doubt for Saturday's league game with Espanyol, as he battles to recover from an ankle issue that he suffered against Atletico in the league last time out.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona do not have any suspension issues for this match.