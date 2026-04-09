Arsenal lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Bukayo Saka decision made

By Ben Knapton | 09 Apr 2026 09:43 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 09:52

Arsenal duo Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka are both serious doubts for Saturday's early Premier League kickoff against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

The pair both missed Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League win over Sporting Lisbon due to the unspecified injuries they sustained on international duty, although Arteta expressed hope that they would be fit for the weekend.

However, with the second leg of the UCL quarter-final against Sporting to come - not to mention Manchester City in two weekends' time - it would not be a shock to see both men spared on Saturday.

Eberechi Eze (calf), Piero Hincapie (unspecified) and Mikel Merino (foot) are guaranteed absentees for the Gunners, who also need to conduct once-overs on Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard, who picked up knocks against Sporting.

Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz may have played their way into the XI over Odegaard and Trossard, though, having come off the bench to combine for the winning goal at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in midweek.

Martinelli ought to link up with Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke in the hosts' attacking trident, while Havertz drops deeper into midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, who have both battled back from afflictions of their own.

Cristhian Mosquera is on standby if either Gabriel Magalhaes or William Saliba are not risked, but in an ideal world, Arteta would select the same backline that kept Sporting at bay.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli

> Click here to see how Bournemouth could line up for this game