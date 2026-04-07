Champions League
Sporting Lisbon
Apr 7, 2026 8.00pm
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LIVE Estádio José Alvalade
Arsenal

Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal LIVE: Confirmed team news, lineups and updates from Champions League quarter-final first leg

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LIVE: Sporting vs. Arsenal - updates from Champions League quarter-final first leg
© Imago / Sportimage

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, as both sides seek a first-leg lead in their Champions League quarter-final.

The Portuguese giants pulled off a terrific comeback against Norwegian upstarts Bodo/Glimt in the last 16, thrashing the Scandinavian upstarts 5-0 in the second leg following a 3-0 loss in the opening fixture.

Meanwhile, Arsenal also had to do it the hard way against Bayer Leverkusen, who held the Gunners to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, but Mikel Arteta's men responded with a 2-0 success on home soil.

Make sure you do not miss a beat with Sports Mole's live blog of Sporting vs. Arsenal below!

 
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