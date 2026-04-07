Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal LIVE: Confirmed team news, lineups and updates from Champions League quarter-final first leg

By Ben Knapton | 07 Apr 2026 19:17 , Last updated: 07 Apr 2026 19:33

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, as both sides seek a first-leg lead in their Champions League quarter-final.

The Portuguese giants pulled off a terrific comeback against Norwegian upstarts Bodo/Glimt in the last 16, thrashing the Scandinavian upstarts 5-0 in the second leg following a 3-0 loss in the opening fixture.

Meanwhile, Arsenal also had to do it the hard way against Bayer Leverkusen, who held the Gunners to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, but Mikel Arteta's men responded with a 2-0 success on home soil.

Make sure you do not miss a beat with Sports Mole's live blog of Sporting vs. Arsenal below!